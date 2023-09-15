Mobile internet suspended in Haryana's Nuh after MLA's arrest fearing tension

Mobile internet has been suspended in Haryana's Nuh district from Friday 10am to Saturday 11.59pm apprehending tension in the district. The district administration imposed Section 144 in Nuh and requested people to offer their Friday prayers at their homes. The suspension of the mobile internet comes because of the emergent situation, the order said. Hours before, Congress MLA Mamman Khan was arrested by the Haryana police for his alleged involvement in Nuh violence that took place on July 31. Mobile internet suspended in Haryana's Nuh after Congress MLA's arrest: ‘Emergency situation’(PTI)

The internet suspension order said there is an apprehension of tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public and private property and disturbance of public peace and tranquillity in the district. Misusing the internet services, there could be a disruption of public utilities and law and order, the order said. "In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter etc, on mobile phones and SMA, for facilation and mobilisation of mobs or agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson, vandalism and other type of violent activities," the order read.

"It is emphasized that this order is being issued after taking utmost care of public convenience by exempting individual SMS, mobile recharge, banking SMS, voice calls, internet services provided by broadband and lease lines of corporate and domestic households, thus not affecting the commercial/financial interest of the State and basic domestic needs of individuals...this order is being passed ex-parte in view of the emergent situation...," the order read.

