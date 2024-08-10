Afternoon briefing: Manish Sisodia asks people to fight ‘dictatorship’; UK govt to reduce overseas tech hiring; and more

On Saturday, Manish Sisodia, recently released from jail in the Delhi excise policy case, urged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers to combat what he described as a "dictatorship" in the country. Addressing a crowd at the AAP headquarters in Delhi, Sisodia criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asserting that no one is above the Constitution. He emphasized the need for collective resistance against a regime that he claims is not only imprisoning leaders but also harassing citizens. His remarks aimed to rally support and assert the party's stance against perceived authoritarianism. Dig Deeper AAP leader Manish Sisodia waves to supporters after being released from Tihar jail (PTI)

The new UK government aims to reduce overseas hiring in technology and engineering sectors. Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has requested the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC) to assess the reliance of these industries on skilled worker visas. In a letter sent on Wednesday, Cooper highlighted the heavy dependence on international recruitment in information technology, telecommunications, and engineering professions. She stressed the need to understand why these key occupations rely so significantly on foreign talent and to evaluate the impact of this dependency on the domestic labor market. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Houthis Fool US Forces With Diversion Amid Iran's Israel Attack Plan? 4 Strikes In 24 Hrs | Haniyeh Dig Deeper

Punjab Police nabs kingpin of international drug smuggling case Dig Deeper

India News

PM-led Cabinet approves 8 new railway projects worth ₹24,657 crore Dig Deeper

Rahul Gandhi faces a UPA II hurdle in PM Modi declaring Wayanad as ‘national disaster’ Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Prince William and Kate ‘disgusted’ as Harry set to cash in on huge $8.5M Royal inheritance: Report Dig Deeper

In photos: Massive 'save Hindus' protest in Bangladesh amid violence Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

BTS member Suga, currently serving in the South Korean military, is embroiled in a controversy over drunk driving. According to Koreaboo.com, his blood alcohol content was recorded at 0.227 percent by Yongsan Police Station, significantly exceeding the legal limit. Suga is now under criminal investigation, with potential consequences including imprisonment or a substantial fine ranging from ₩10 million KRW (approximately $7,290 USD) to ₩20 million KRW (around $14,600 USD). The situation continues to develop as authorities proceed with their investigation. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

On Friday, Aman Sehrawat secured India’s sixth medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, clinching bronze in the men’s Freestyle 57 kg wrestling category. Sehrawat defeated Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz 13-5 in the bronze-medal match, marking India’s first wrestling medal of the Games and continuing its streak of winning wrestling medals at every Olympics since 2008. The achievement came amidst a tense atmosphere in the Indian camp, recalling earlier anxiety that had negatively impacted Vinesh Phogat's performance. Sehrawat's win provided a much-needed boost and reaffirmed India's strong presence in wrestling on the Olympic stage. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Kareena Kapoor, UNICEF's Brand Ambassador, attended the Jewellers For Hope (JFH) charity event organized by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) last night. The event featured Kapoor in an elegant ivory salwar suit set by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Paparazzi captured her enjoying the gala, and her sophisticated look drew comparisons to her iconic Geet character from "Jab We Met" on social media. Kapoor's presence highlighted her continued support for charitable causes while evoking nostalgic fashion moments from her film career. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal celebrated his youngest daughter, Priya Agarwal Hebbar’s birthday with a heartfelt post on X. In his message, Agarwal reflected on his approach to parenting, highlighting that his children were raised without special privileges and were taught to be resilient fighters. He shared personal insights into their upbringing, emphasizing the values of hard work and perseverance that he instilled in them. Agarwal’s post not only marked Priya's special day but also underscored his commitment to fostering a strong, independent mindset in his children. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.