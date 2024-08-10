Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal opens up about his youngest daughter’s upbringing in birthday post: ‘No special privileges’

Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal took to X to share a special birthday post for his youngest daughter, Priya Agarwal Hebbar. In his share, he opened up about his children’s upbringing, adding how they never had any special privileges and that he always taught them to be fighters. Vedanta’s Anil Agarwal posted this image with a birthday post for his youngest daughter, Priya Agarwal Hebbar. (X/@AnilAgarwal_Ved)

“Maine hamesha apne bachhon ko fighter banna sikhaya (I have always taught my children to be fighters). I have mostly been hard on them aur kabhi spoil nahi kiya (never spoiled them),” the entrepreneur wrote in the first few lines of his post.

He recalled how his daughter Priya Agarwal Hebbar was “never given any special privileges” and used to travel by local transport despite having all the resources while they lived in Mayfair, London.

“She has always lived a simple life, remained culturally-rooted and followed the Indian value system despite growing up in different countries. She chose to move to Mumbai and work for several social causes,” the proud father wrote.

“When she wanted to start her dream project YODA (Youth Organization in Defense of Animals) at the age of 16, she did not take a single rupee from me. She set it up all by herself, raised funds and has been successfully running it. Bezubaan janwaron ke liye woh fully dedicated hai,” he added.

Agarwal added that he had always seen her working “really hard” and taking “more and more responsibility in the core businesses.” He concluded his post by saying, “I know I don't say this enough but Priya you make me really proud. Keep chasing your dreams. I will always have your back.” He also posted a few throwback photos.

Take a look at the post here:

Priya Agarwal Hebbar is the Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc Limited and a non-executive director at Vedanta Limited. He is also the founder of TACO, an animal welfare organisation. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and Business Management from the University of Warwick in the UK.