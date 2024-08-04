Vedanta's Anil Agarwal celebrates Friendship Day with stories of bonds old and new

Anil Agarwal, founder of the Vedanta group, took to X to share a heartwarming note on Friendships Day. He recounted a memory with one of his friends, Ajay Anand, and shared that "Hamare time mein Friendship Day nahi tha. Jab bhi milke kuchh yaadgar kiya wohi Friendship Day bann gaya. (There was no Friendship Day in my days. Whenever we used to do something memorable together, it became a Friendship Day.)" Anil Agarwal, Executive Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited.

In his post, he also added, "While I share a story from our young, carefree days, I must also add that I've found a precious friend in my 10-year-old granddaughter, my 92-year-old mother, some of my staff like John, who drives me around in London, and we've had some great conversations in the car... And of course, my wife Kiran, who is my best aur sabse strict friend. A very Happy Friendship Day to all my friends - naye, puraane, young and young at heart! God bless you!" (Also Read: Friendship Day 2024: 5 beautiful and inspiring friendships from Indian mythology)

In the video, he recounted about his childhood friend Ajay Anand. He also explains how he and Anand faced struggles in Mumbai and how their bond grew stronger.

Watch the video here:

An individual wrote, "God corrects his mistake by making true friends of those whom he forgets to bind in blood relations...Happy friendship day."

A second commented, "Happy Dost Day, Anilji. Can I get some guidance from you as a friend? I could really use your guidance on a few things I am struggling with if you have time offcource."

"Happy Friendship's Day, sir", posted someone else.