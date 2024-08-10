‘Arvind Kejriwal will be out of jail in 24 hours, if…’, Manish Sisodia tells AAP workers

Manish Sisodia on Saturday addressed hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party workers and called upon people to fight against the “dictatorship” in the country, a day after he was released from jail in the Delhi excise policy case. Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, met AAP workers after getting released from Tihar jail and said that after 17 months, truth finally won. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party, Manish Sisodia also said these people are not more powerful than the Constitution. Every person has to fight against this “dictatorship” which is not just putting leaders in jail but also harassing citizens, Sisodia said while addressing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers at its headquarters in Delhi.

The former Delhi deputy chief minister said alleged that conspiracies are being hatched to defame Arvind Kejriwal's work, adding that if opposition leaders unite against the "dictatorship", the Delhi CM will come out of jail in 24 hours.

Sisodia told AAP workers that “we are just horses of a chariot but our real 'saarthi' (charioteer) is in jail, he will come out soon”.

In a speech to his party workers, Manish Sisodia reflected on being in custody in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam and said that the tears of those waiting for him got him through the tough period.

“These tears have given me strength...I was hoping that justice would be delivered in 7-8 months. It took 17 months but honesty and truth have won,” he said.

He said, “This web of ED and CBI was not created because Kejriwal's name became a symbol of honesty in the whole country. The BJP, which calls itself the biggest party in the world, could not prove in a single state that honest work is being done in one of their states.”

On his bail verdict, Sisodia said the Supreme Court used the power of the Constitution to “trample dictatorship”.

He said he was hoping to get justice in seven-to-eight months but it took 17 months. But at the end truth triumphed, Sisodia said.