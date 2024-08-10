 ‘Arvind Kejriwal will be out of jail in 24 hours, if…’, Manish Sisodia tells AAP workers | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Arvind Kejriwal will be out of jail in 24 hours, if…’, Manish Sisodia tells AAP workers

ByHT News Desk
Aug 10, 2024 02:00 PM IST

Addressing AAP workers for the first time in 17 months, after he was granted bail, Manish Sisodia said truth had finally won.

Manish Sisodia on Saturday addressed hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party workers and called upon people to fight against the “dictatorship” in the country, a day after he was released from jail in the Delhi excise policy case.

Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, met AAP workers after getting released from Tihar jail and said that after 17 months, truth finally won. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)
Manish Sisodia, the former deputy chief minister of Delhi, met AAP workers after getting released from Tihar jail and said that after 17 months, truth finally won. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Targeting the Bharatiya Janata Party, Manish Sisodia also said these people are not more powerful than the Constitution. Every person has to fight against this “dictatorship” which is not just putting leaders in jail but also harassing citizens, Sisodia said while addressing Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers at its headquarters in Delhi.

The former Delhi deputy chief minister said alleged that conspiracies are being hatched to defame Arvind Kejriwal's work, adding that if opposition leaders unite against the "dictatorship", the Delhi CM will come out of jail in 24 hours.

Sisodia told AAP workers that “we are just horses of a chariot but our real 'saarthi' (charioteer) is in jail, he will come out soon”.

In a speech to his party workers, Manish Sisodia reflected on being in custody in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam and said that the tears of those waiting for him got him through the tough period.

Also Read: Manish Sisodia posts selfie with wife after bail: ‘First morning tea…after 17 months’

“These tears have given me strength...I was hoping that justice would be delivered in 7-8 months. It took 17 months but honesty and truth have won,” he said.

Also Read: AAP's Manish Sisodia seeks blessings at Delhi's Hanuman temple, to address party workers today

He said, “This web of ED and CBI was not created because Kejriwal's name became a symbol of honesty in the whole country. The BJP, which calls itself the biggest party in the world, could not prove in a single state that honest work is being done in one of their states.”

On his bail verdict, Sisodia said the Supreme Court used the power of the Constitution to “trample dictatorship”.

He said he was hoping to get justice in seven-to-eight months but it took 17 months. But at the end truth triumphed, Sisodia said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / ‘Arvind Kejriwal will be out of jail in 24 hours, if…’, Manish Sisodia tells AAP workers
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On