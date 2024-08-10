Manish Sisodia posts selfie with wife after bail: ‘First morning tea…after 17 months’

Manish Sisodia of the Aam Aadmi Party posted a selfie with his wife on social media on Saturday morning, a day after walking out of jail. In the photo, Manish Sisodia is seen enjoying a cup of tea with his wife, Seema Sisodia. Manish Sisodia with his wife Seema Sisodia (Photo - X)

The heartwarming selfie by the former Delhi deputy chief minister comes a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the Delhi liquor policy case on August 10. Manish Sisodia had been lodged Tihar jail for the last 17 months.

Posting on X in Hindi, Manish Sisodia wrote, “First morning tea of ​​independence…..after 17 months! The freedom that the Constitution has given to all of us Indians as a guarantee of the right to live. The freedom that God has given us to breathe in the open air with everyone.”

Manish Sisodia stepped out of Tihar jail at around 6:45pm on August 9, and said that that he got bail due to the power of the Constitution. He said that the same power will soon be applied to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is also in jail in the excise policy case.

Party leaders Atishi, Sanjay Singh, and Durgesh Pathak reached Tihar Jail to receive Sisodia and stood in the rain holding umbrellas as they waited for the former Delhi deputy chief minister to come out.

“Not only me but every person of Delhi and children of the country were with me emotionally in jail. I thank the Supreme Court from the bottom of my heart for using the power of the Constitution to give a tight slap to the dictatorship in the country,” Sisodia said after his bail.

After his release from Tihar, Sisodia visited Arvind Kejriwal's home and met his wife Sunita Kejriwal, as well as other family members. He was seen hugging Kejriwal's wife and children, and greeted his parents by touching their feet.

Around 9.30 pm, Sisodia reached his previous official residence at Mathura Road, currently allotted to minister Atishi. The house is where his family still stays.

While granting Sisodia bail, a Supreme Court bench consisting of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said, “As observed time and again, prolonged incarceration before being pronounced guilty of an offence should not be permitted to become punishment without trial.”

(With inputs from agencies)