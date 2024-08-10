AAP's Manish Sisodia seeks blessings at Delhi's Hanuman temple, to address party workers today

Manish Sisodia of the Aam Admi Party visited a Hanuman temple in Delhi to seek blessings on Saturday, a day after being granted bail in connection corruption cases linked to now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case after 17 months of custody. AAP leader Manish Sisodia visited a Hanuman temple in Connaught Place following his bail granted by the Supreme Court in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the Delhi excise policy case, (PTI Photo)(PTI)

The Delhi's former deputy chief minister along with party leaders also visited Raj Ghat in the national capital. Manish Sisodia was joined by other AAP leaders such as Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj. Saurabh Bharadwaj said Manish Sisodia will address party workers around 12pm at the AAP headquarters on DDU Marg.

“I have prayed to Lord Bajrangbali, and I have received his blessings... Arvind Kejriwal will soon receive blessings from Lord Bajrangbali,” Sisodia told the reporters.

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal remains in custody in the Delhi excise case.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “The fight that has started under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal for education, health, electricity, water and to provide facilities to the common man, we will take a pledge to take that forward. ”

“The people in power should think about this...Aam Aadmi Party is a family, a strong family, we will not break and will fight together strongly...Soon Arvind Kejriwal will also come out,” he said.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 last year for alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

On Friday, the Supreme court granted him bail and said his long incarceration of 17 months without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

Sisodia praised the power of the constitution after walking out of the Tihar jail and said the same power will ensure the release of Arvind Kejriwal as well.