Afternoon briefing: PM Modi slams Oppn over Agnipath scheme; UP govt defends Kanwar Yatra eateries order, and more

The Uttar Pradesh government submitted an affidavit to the Supreme Court defending their decision to display shop owners' names along the Kanwar Yatra route. The government argued that the directive aims to ensure a peaceful Kanwar Yatra and promote transparency after the Supreme Court put an interim stay. On Monday, the Supreme Court halted implementation of controversial directives from Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand that required eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display information about their owners and staff. The court also issued notices to the governments of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh, where a similar order has been issued in Ujjain. Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during an event to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Kargil War Memorial in Drass, (PTI Photo) (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the 25th anniversary of India defeating Pakistan in the Kargil war in 1999 at Drass and directed many attacks at the Opposition for their criticism of the Agnipath scheme, and accused them of attempting to weaken the Army. He said that they were trying to mislead the youth of the country and did not care about soldiers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to the fallen heroes of the Kargil War during his visit to the war memorial in Drass. He also spoke about India's neighbouring country Pakistan accusing them of not learnt anything from history. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Lithium deposits found in Karnataka's Mandya and Yadgiri districts, Minister Jitendra Singh announces Dig Deeper

Meet Dr Sundar Pichai. Google CEO, wife Anjali Pichai get top honours from IIT Kharagpur Dig Deeper

India News

Supreme Court issues notices on pleas by Bengal, Kerala govts against governors over pending bills Dig Deeper

In Rajya Sabha, Raghav Chadha says removal of indexation benefit a ‘grave mistake’, explains why Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Trump chickening out from debates with Kamala, says won't agree to anything; Democrats feel he's afraid Dig Deeper

Why Epic Games is pulling Fortnite from the Samsung Galaxy store Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

This week’s OTT releases offer a diverse lineup for viewers. The sports drama Mr & Mrs Mahi explores cricket and romance, while the horror thriller Bloody Ishq promises chilling suspense. For action enthusiasts, Bhaiyya Ji delivers high-octane excitement. Additionally, several other movies and web series are hitting various platforms, catering to a wide range of tastes. Whether you’re in the mood for drama, thrills, or action, there’s something new to stream this week. Check out the full list of releases across different OTT services to find your next binge-watch.Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

Suryakumar Yadav's journey took a pivotal turn ahead of IPL 2014 when Gautam Gambhir brought him to Kolkata Knight Riders from Mumbai Indians. After spending two years largely on the bench with MI, Yadav played all 16 games for the champion KKR team that season. His role as an exciting finisher caught Gambhir’s eye, showcasing his explosive batting style. Impressed by Yadav’s performance, Gambhir even promised him a better batting position during a post-match interview, highlighting his confidence in the young player's potential and contribution to the team’s success. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Janhvi Kapoor has candidly shared the difficulties she faces with period pain, describing it as both physically and emotionally challenging. In a recent interview, she revealed that while her busy schedule often distracts her from the discomfort, she experiences “paralysing pain” when at home. Kapoor also recounted a troubling phase when she suffered from nosebleeds during menstruation. Her openness sheds light on the severe impact of period pain and the broader conversation about menstrual health. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

Google Maps has validated a common experience among Bengaluru residents: walking can often be faster than driving due to the city's severe traffic congestion. The influx of IT professionals has exacerbated the problem, with Bengaluru’s infrastructure struggling to keep pace. Rapid urbanization, inadequate planning, and limited public transport options contribute to the gridlock, causing commuters to lose valuable hours each day. Despite its status as India’s IT capital, the city's roads remain notoriously congested during peak hours, underscoring the need for better urban planning and improved transport solutions. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.