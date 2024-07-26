Janhvi Kapoor talks about getting nose bleeds during period pain: Doctor reveals why this happens

Janhvi Kapoor recently opened up about the challenges of period pain and how it is physically and emotionally daunting on her. In a recent interview, Janhvi spoke about the struggles she goes through during menstruation. Janhvi mentioned that while she does not feel much in the middle of hectic schedules, when she is at home, she experiences “paralysing pain.” Janhvi mentioned that she had a phase when her nose would bleed during period pain. In a recent interview, Janhvi spoke about the struggles she goes through during menstruation.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Madhu Juneja, director – Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Pune, Kalyani Nagar, shed light on this.

Dr Madhu Juneja said, “Nose bleeding also known as catamenial epistaxis during period pain, is an extremely uncommon but notable phenomenon that can occur in some women. This occurrence can be alarming and uncomfortable, but understanding the underlying causes and mechanisms can help demystify this condition.”

The doctor further explained the factors that lead to nose bleeding during period pain.

ALSO READ: Ladies, power through period pain

Hormonal fluctuations

The menstrual cycle is regulated by a complex interplay of hormones, primarily estrogen and progesterone. During menstruation, there is a significant drop in these hormone levels, which can affect various parts of the body and the blood vessels. Estrogen, in particular, helps to maintain the integrity and elasticity of blood vessels. A sudden drop in estrogen levels can make the blood vessels more fragile and this drop increases body fluids which can result in nosebleeds.

Blood clotting mechanisms

Another potential factor is the influence of menstrual hormones in underlying blood clotting mechanisms. Some women experience changes in their blood clotting ability. Menstrual blood itself has anticoagulant properties to ensure smooth shedding of the uterine lining. These changes can sometimes lead to an increased tendency for bleeding in other parts of the body, including the nose.

ALSO READ: Severe menstrual cramps are not normal! Know 9 reasons why it happens

Increased blood flow

Menstruation can cause an overall increase in blood flow and blood pressure, which can increae the risk of nosebleeds. The increased blood flow is necessary to shed the uterine lining, but it can also affect the delicate blood vessels in the nasal passages.

Nasal congestion and allergies

Some women experience nasal congestion and allergies more intensely around their menstrual cycle due to hormonal changes. These conditions can dry out and irritate the nasal membranes, making them more susceptible to bleeding.

Stress and lifestyle factors

Menstrual periods can be accompanied by heightened stress and changes in lifestyle, such as altered sleep patterns and dietary habits. Stress can affect blood pressure and overall vascular health, potentially contributing to the likelihood of nosebleeds.