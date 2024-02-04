Afternoon briefing: PM Modi's instructions to his ministers; FM says ‘won’t let next-gen suffer our hardships’, more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has cautioned his Cabinet Ministers against complacency, urging them to work diligently for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Despite the favourable momentum from the consecration of the Sri Ramjanmabhumi temple in Ayodhya, Modi emphasized that the BJP should not underestimate the challenge. He referred to the BJP's casual approach in the 2004 elections, highlighting the need to avoid complacency. The BJP is working strategically, forming alliances in states like Bihar and maintaining a cautious stance with regional leaders like Naveen Patnaik in Odisha. Modi stressed the importance of ensuring BJP supporters reach the polling booths and not taking victory for granted. Dig deeper File: Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally addresses the 'Pali Sansad Khel Mahakumbh', on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.(via PTI)

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified that the budget's focus, including the interim budget, revolves around the vision of a developed India by 2047, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's target. The approach is holistic, covering all sectors, and includes emphasis on key groups like the poor, women, youth, and farmers. The interim budget highlighted the government's achievements, increased capital expenditure, and refrained from populist schemes. Sitharaman emphasized the need to avoid a lost decade, referring to the UPA era, and stressed the importance of self-reliance amid global uncertainties. The upcoming full budget will also outline the roadmap for 'Viksit Bharat.' Dig deeper

In the second day of the second Test against England, Jasprit Bumrah delivered an outstanding performance, claiming his 10th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. His remarkable figures of 6-45 played a crucial role in dismissing England for 253, giving India a substantial lead of 143 runs in Visakhapatnam. Effectively utilizing reverse swing, Bumrah surpassed the milestone of 150 Test wickets in just his 34th match. Former England pacer Stuart Broad praised Bumrah's subtle reverse swing, acknowledging it as the most dangerous weapon in the game. Bumrah's spell showcased his skill and left a lasting impact on the match. Dig deeper

Scotland, renowned for its whisky, annually exports over 1.6 billion bottles of Scotch Whisky to 180 global markets. If lined up, these bottles would span 467,000 km, circling the Earth over 11 times. The term is "whisky" in Scotland, with Scotch being the original malt whisky, produced solely from malted barley in copper pot stills. The country houses 148 operational Scotch Whisky distilleries, with 22 million casks maturing, equivalent to around 12 billion 70cL bottles. Scotland's whisky regions—Campbeltown, Highland, Islay, Lowland, and Speyside—host a variety of distilleries, each contributing to the rich tapestry of Scotch Whisky. Dig deeper

