17-year-old allegedly murders his mother for not cooking him breakfast in Bengaluru: Report

ByHT News Desk
Feb 04, 2024 11:53 AM IST

The accused surrendered himself at KR Puram police station and the investigation is going on.

A 17-year-old boy from Bengaluru allegedly killed his mother for not making breakfast in the morning, reported The Times of India. The accused surrendered himself at KR Puram police station and the investigation is going on.

According to reports, the accused asked for breakfast before leaving for college and his mother said she had not cooked anything. The argument continued and out of anger, the boy reportedly thrashed his mother’s head with an iron rod. She collapsed immediately and he thought she became unconscious. However, after a while, the accused realised that she had died and surrendered himself at the police station.

He reportedly walked into the police station and said he wanted to meet the inspector. When the police staff asked him what happened, he confessed. Cops immediately alerted the nearby Hoysala vehicles and when they reached his home, they found a boy lying in a pool of blood.

The father of the accused was not at home when the incident happened. He also has an elder sister studying abroad, according to the report.

When police inquired neighbours about the boy, they said that he used to frequently fight with his mother and argue with her on a high tone. Police are investigating the accused to get more details about the murder.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

