PM in Assam LIVE: Modi to inaugurate projects worth 11,600 crore

PM in Assam LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Saturday evening for a two-day visit, during which he is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects totalling ₹11,600 crore, as per a statement from the office of the Assam chief minister.
The PM is scheduled to address a significant public rally at Guwahati’s Khanapara Veterinary College Field, where he will initiate the ₹500 crore Maa Kamakhya Divyalok Pariyojana project and a ₹831 crore project to upgrade Guwahati’s Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards. Additionally, the PM will launch the ₹3,444 crore Asom Mala 2.0 initiative, targeting the enhancement of 43 roads and the construction of 38 bridges across the state. Other endeavours include laying the foundation stone for the ₹578 crore Karimganj Medical College, the ₹300 crore Chandrapur Stadium, and the ₹297 crore Unity Mall Development for commercial and recreational spaces, as stated by the CMO.
Ahead of Modi’s visit to Assam, the state saw a protest against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Co-ordination Committee Against CAA, Assam organised a demonstration at Guwahati’s Lakhidhar Borah Khetra on Saturday afternoon. Notable attendees included Hiren Gohain, an award-winning writer from Sahitya Academy, along with other distinguished citizens representing various fields.
- Feb 04, 2024 08:49 AM IST
PM Modi said in a post on X, “After programmes in Odisha, landed to a very warm welcome in Assam. Thankful to the people of Guwahati for the affection.”Feb 04, 2024 07:54 AM IST
Assam witnesses anti-CAA protest ahead of PM Modi’s visit
Protests unfolded in Assam against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit on Saturday. Members of the Co-ordination Committee Against CAA, Assam, organized a demonstration at Guwahati’s Lakhidhar Borah Khetra.
Notable figures, including Sahitya Academy award-winning writer Hiren Gohain and other eminent citizens from various fields, participated. The protesters demanded the withdrawal of CAA, asserting that it discriminates against a specific religious group.
The Co-ordination Committee, formed in 2019 following the passage of CAA, has been actively staging protests against the Act for the past four and a half years.
