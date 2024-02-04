PM in Assam LIVE: Modi to inaugurate projects worth 11,600 crore

PM in Assam LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Assam on Saturday evening for a two-day visit, during which he is set to inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects totalling ₹11,600 crore, as per a statement from the office of the Assam chief minister. People stand to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival, in Guwahati. (Twitter/Narendra Modi)

The PM is scheduled to address a significant public rally at Guwahati’s Khanapara Veterinary College Field, where he will initiate the ₹500 crore Maa Kamakhya Divyalok Pariyojana project and a ₹831 crore project to upgrade Guwahati’s Nehru Stadium to FIFA standards. Additionally, the PM will launch the ₹3,444 crore Asom Mala 2.0 initiative, targeting the enhancement of 43 roads and the construction of 38 bridges across the state. Other endeavours include laying the foundation stone for the ₹578 crore Karimganj Medical College, the ₹300 crore Chandrapur Stadium, and the ₹297 crore Unity Mall Development for commercial and recreational spaces, as stated by the CMO.

Ahead of Modi’s visit to Assam, the state saw a protest against the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Co-ordination Committee Against CAA, Assam organised a demonstration at Guwahati’s Lakhidhar Borah Khetra on Saturday afternoon. Notable attendees included Hiren Gohain, an award-winning writer from Sahitya Academy, along with other distinguished citizens representing various fields.