Why is PM Modi's two-day Assam visit crucial for Northeast?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Assam, inaugurated several developmental projects worth ₹11,600 crore in the state on Sunday. According to an official release, Modi held a roadshow with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, following which he unveiled the projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI )

Modi's visit comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, with the BJP charting the course for outreach in the Northeast. In an attempt to surpass its 2019 tally where they secured nine of the 14 Lok Sabha seats, Modi's visit to the Northeast is crucial as it highlights the government's commitment to the developmental needs of the region. The inauguration of the developmental projects will also ease travelling and set the standard of living for the people in Assam.

List of projects that PM Modi inaugurated today

Modi's one of the key focuses has been providing world-class amenities to people visiting pilgrimage sites. In yet another step in this endeavour, Modi laid the foundation stone of the Kamakhya temple corridor worth ₹498 crore. The corridor was sanctioned by the Prime Minister’s Development Initiative for North Eastern Region (PM-DevINE) scheme.

In a boost to the sports infrastructure in the state, Modi inaugurated projects including an international standards sports stadium in Chandrapur, and the upgradation of Nehru stadium as a FIFA standard football stadium.

He also laid the foundation stone of multiple road upgradation projects worth over ₹3,400 crore, under which 43 roads including 38 bridges will be upgraded as part of the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Corridor Connectivity. Along with these, he inaugurated two 4-laning projects - Dolabari to Jamuguri and Biswanath Chariali to Gohpur.

He laid the foundation stone for the development of the infrastructure of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, and a medical college at Karimganj.

Modi is scheduled to return to New Delhi after the program on Sunday afternoon.