Afternoon briefing: PM Modi's message at Rozgar Mela, US stance on Trudeau's claims; all the latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the women's reservation bill as a historic move to empower women across India during a virtual address at the Rozgar Mela. He emphasized the substantial representation of women among recent appointments at the event, which aims to provide employment to one million people by filling sanctioned job vacancies. PM Modi noted the recent passage of the women's reservation bill in both houses of Parliament and celebrated the achievements of women across various fields, from space to sports. He distributed 51,000 appointment letters and encouraged the new appointees to innovate and leverage technology in their work. Dig deeper

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the 'Rozgar Mela' via a video conference, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 26.(PTI)

The United States has expressed "deep concern" over Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations regarding India's potential involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the banned Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller has called for an ongoing investigation into the matter, emphasizing the importance of Canada's investigation and the need to bring the perpetrators to justice. Tensions between India and Canada have heightened following Trudeau's claims, which India has firmly rejected, deeming them "absurd and motivated." Nijjar, designated as a terrorist in India, was killed in Surrey, Canada, on June 18. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Bengaluru bandh: What is the Cauvery water dispute? Check latest updates Dig deeper

‘I pray for his long life…’: PM Modi wishes former PM Manmohan Singh on his 91st birthday Dig deeper

India News

EAM Jaishankar may respond to Canada's Trudeau allegations at UNGA Dig deeper

Manipur: Photos of bodies of missing girl, man apparently decapitated go viral Dig deeper

Global Matters

Spanish influencer Isabella Gonzalez allegedly groped by tourist during live Twitch broadcast Dig deeper

Trudeau, who was among those to applaud Nazi veteran in Canada Parliament, reacts: ‘Embarrassing’ Dig deeper

Sports Goings

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, whose contract is set to expire in less than a year, is rumored to be considering a move to Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami, co-owned by David Beckham. A report suggests that Modric's limited playing time at Real Madrid could prompt him to make the switch to Miami, as Beckham admires his playing style. However, Inter Miami's salary cap could pose a challenge in securing the Croatian international. Modric previously rejected a lucrative offer from Saudi side Al Hilal during the summer transfer window, indicating his commitment to staying at Real Madrid despite competition for his spot. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Dharma Productions has unveiled a teaser for Alia Bhatt's upcoming film, "Jigra," directed by Vasan Bala. The teaser hints at a heartwarming story of sibling love, with Alia portrayed as a protective sister willing to go to any lengths for her brother's safety. Scheduled for release in September next year, the video presents Alia in a contemplative mood, clad in casual attire, carrying a backpack, and standing in a neon-lit urban setting. Her voiceover underscores the theme of safeguarding her sibling, making it an eagerly anticipated tale of familial devotion and protection in an urban backdrop. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

A recent study reveals that individuals who regularly skip breakfast face a higher risk of specific types of cancer compared to those who eat breakfast daily. The research, conducted by Chinese scientists among 63,000 cancer-free adults, found that those who didn't have breakfast had increased risks of esophageal, colorectal, liver, gallbladder, and extrahepatic bile duct cancers. Skipping breakfast can lead to disrupted glucose metabolism, chronic inflammation, obesity, cardiovascular problems, and cancer. Nutrition experts emphasize the importance of regular meals to maintain metabolism, control appetite, and prevent lifestyle-related diseases, recommending six short and frequent meals, including three major and three minor ones, for overall health. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.