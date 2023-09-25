Modi to unveil projects worth crores to mark 20 years of Vibrant Gujarat Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his home state, Gujarat, on September 27 where he will inaugurate a string of development projects valued at ₹5,206 crore in the tribal district of Chhota Udepur, a Gujarat government official said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed BJP workers in Bhopal in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday (ANI)

This amount includes the ₹4,505 crore worth of projects under the Mission Schools of Excellence (MSE) initiative. Within the MSE project, ₹1,426 crore worth of projects will be launched while projects valued at ₹3,079 crore will be completed.

These projects encompass the creation of 9,088 new classrooms, installation of 50,300 smart classrooms, establishment of 19,600 computer labs, and the upgrade of 12,622 classrooms, among other essential facilities, officials said.

The project has been funded by multilateral financial institutions including the World Bank and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) for which they sanctioned $1 billion.

The Schools of Excellence project is aimed to benefit all the 35,133 government schools and 5,847 grant-in-aid schools in Gujarat by providing world-class infrastructure and educational facilities.

The target is to build a total of 50,000 new classrooms in these schools in the next five years, provide smart class facilities in 1,50,000 classrooms, 20,000 new computer labs, 5000 stem labs / tinkering labs, which will directly benefit about 1 crore students in the state in a period of five years.

In addition, Modi during his visit, will inaugurate “Village WiFi” facilities that will benefit 20 lakh beneficiaries residing in 7,500 villages across 22 districts, with ₹60 crore allocated for this initiative.

Also Read: ‘Congress with urban Naxalites, party run like a company’: PM Modi in Bhopal

The event will also witness the inauguration and dedication of various development projects, including those valued at ₹277 crore in the roads and buildings department, ₹251 crore in the urban development department, and ₹80 crore in the water supply department.

Furthermore, in Dahod, a new Navodaya Vidyalaya, with a project cost of ₹23 crore, and an FM Radio Studio, built at an expense of ₹10 crore, will also be inaugurated.

The historic Chab Lake in Dahod, which has been revamped at an expenditure of ₹117 crore, will also be inaugurated by Modi along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, at an event at Bodeli village of Chhota Udepur district on September 27.

On September 27, Modi is also scheduled to take part in the celebrations marking the 20th anniversary of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit at an event in Ahmedabad’s Science City – the venue where the first edition of the biennial investment summit was held in 2003.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON