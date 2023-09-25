‘Congress with urban Naxalites, party run like a company’: PM Modi in Bhopal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress blaming it for keeping the people of India poor for years and said the party is now with the urban Naxalites and run like a company. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the BJP workers in Bhopal on Monday. (ANI)

He said the Congress neither wants to change itself nor does it want to allow the country to change, and alleged that the party wanted to take the country back to the 20th century.

“Congress remained busy in glorifying only one family. Congress turned democracy into a family system. Congress continued to nurture the corrupt system in India. Congress created such a system that the poor always had to lend a helping hand. Congress deliberately kept the country poor,” Modi said addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal.

“Congress neither has the ability to see nor to understand the interest of the country, that is why you will see that Congress criticises every project related to developed India,” he said.

He compared the Congress with rustic iron and warned the youth, poor, women and the first-time voters against voting for the Congress in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Madhya Pradesh is slated to go to polls later this year.

“Who gave the slogan of eradicating poverty 50 years ago? Did Congress fulfill its promise? No, but I want to tell you one more statistic. In just 5 years of BJP government, 130 million people have come out of poverty in the country,” he said.

“This is the result of Modi’s guarantee. When Modi gives guarantees and when BJP gives guarantees, it reaches to the ground, every home and every beneficiary. Remember, Modi means guarantee of fulfilment of every guarantee,” he added.

Targeting more than three million first times voters of Madhya Pradesh, he said, “The BJP government has completed almost 20 years in MP. The youth who will vote for the first time have seen only the BJP government. These youth are fortunate that they have not seen the bad governance and evils of Congress in MP.”

“After Independence, Congress ruled Madhya Pradesh for a long time. But, it turned resource-rich Madhya Pradesh into a BIMARU Madhya Pradesh,” he said.

Attacking the Congress rule in neighbouring states, the PM said, “We are seeing around us that when they got a chance in Rajasthan, how Congress brought only destruction there. We have seen in Maharashtra how Congress, after joining the alliance, made loot their number-one task.”

The PM urged youth to vote for the BJP for development. “If a dynastic party like Congress, a party that has created the history of scams worth thousands of crores, a party that appeases the vote bank, gets even the slightest chance, then Madhya Pradesh will suffer a huge loss,” he said.

The PM said, “The governments didn’t allow this right of women for almost 30 years. Now, Congress and ghamandiya alliance gave nod to it with very heavy heart but now they are raising so many questions. I want to warn women that now this alliance wants to divide ‘Matra Shakti’ (women power), so they should be aware about them.”

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress to Modi’s to charges.

Earlier on Sunday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP of indulging in “diversion tactics” and said the saffron party was in for a surprise in 2024 Lok Sabha polls and predicted his party’s win in the upcoming state polls.

“We are probably winning Telangana, certainly winning MP & Chhattisgarh. Rajasthan we will make it through! BJP is in for a surprise in 2024. The opposition represents 60% of people. BJP through its crony capitalism policy has created concentration of wealth and complete control over financial and media resources,” Gandhi said at a conclave in Delhi.

Besides Madhya Pradesh, assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Mizoram are also slated to be held later this year

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shruti Tomar She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries. ...view detail