Prime Minister Narendra Modi has embarked on an election campaign in four poll-bound states: Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh. This extensive campaign will span from September 30 to October 6, encompassing eight rallies across six days. During these visits, PM Modi will not only address the electorate but also inaugurate various projects and public welfare initiatives. In Chhattisgarh, he'll attend the concluding ceremony of two BJP 'Parivartan Yatras' and lead a 'Parivartan Mahasankalp' rally. In Telangana, he'll lay the foundation stone for multiple projects, while in Madhya Pradesh, he'll hold public meetings in Gwalior, and in Rajasthan, a public rally in Chittorgarh. Dig deeper

PM Modi, accompanied by Union ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia, Narendra Singh Tomar, MP chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP President VD Sharma in Bhopal on Monday. (PTI)

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced the state's intent to file a review petition with the Cauvery Water Management Authority and approach the Supreme Court following a directive to release 3,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu. The CM emphasised the state's inability to release the water due to a lack of rainfall and stressed the need for a distress formula in the Supreme Court. A proposal to construct the Mekedatu reservoir was recommended by experts. Siddaramaiah also proposed the establishment of an advisory committee to handle all inter-state river disputes within the state. The release of Cauvery water has led to tensions within Karnataka, with the BJP suggesting direct talks between Siddaramaiah and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin instead of involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Siddaramaiah clarified that contempt of court would apply if there were willful disobedience of the order, reiterating the state's water scarcity challenges. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Indian Air Force holds aerial display over Bhojtal Lake in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal to mark its 91st anniversary Dig deeper

BJP condemns radical Sikh activists for blocking Indian High Commissioner's entry to Glasgow Gurudwara Dig deeper

India News

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visits Madhya Pradesh ahead of elections, to join ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ to connect with voters Dig deeper

Supreme Court Allows SpiceJet to Seek Modification in High Court Order on Employee Contracts Post-Covid Dig deeper

Global Matters

Sikh Granthi from New Jersey makes historic debut by offering prayers to commence US House of Representatives proceedings Dig deeper

New York City declares State of Emergency amidst devastating flooding caused by heavy rainfall, widespread damage Dig deeper

Sports Goings

In a display of sportsmanship, the 10m air pistol mixed team event final between India and China at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou proved that sports transcends boundaries. The final saw both teams competing for gold, with China ultimately winning. After the medals were awarded, the DJ played "Happy Birthday To You" for India's Sarabjot Singh, who had won silver. In a gesture, the Chinese fans in the arena joined in, celebrating Sarabjot's 21st birthday. Despite the disappointment of missing gold, this moment exemplified the power of sports, where competition gives way to camaraderie and respect. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actress Preity Zinta shared a glimpse of her weekend on Instagram, spending quality time with her children, Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough, in Los Angeles. In the first photo, Preity held baby Gia close but didn't reveal her face, while they enjoyed a beach outing. Preity wore a black outfit and sunglasses. In the second picture, Jai and Gia played in the sand on a sunny day, still not showing their faces. Preity expressed gratitude for the beach day in her caption. Fans praised the adorable family moments, calling them "beautiful" and "cute." Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

During Paris Fashion Week, Christian Cowan's debut show took an unexpected turn when a giant furball, resembling a model, disrupted the runway, leading to an internet frenzy. The viral video captured the furry spectacle as it meandered down the catwalk before colliding with the audience. This unusual and unexpected moment has become a highlight of PFW, demonstrating that fashion weeks often produce memorable and unconventional occurrences. While designers aim to make their mark with innovative designs, it's these unexpected incidents that sometimes steal the spotlight and leave a lasting impression on fashion enthusiasts worldwide. Dig deeper

