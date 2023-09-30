News / World News / Sikh Granthi makes history, starts US House of Representatives proceedings

Sikh Granthi makes history, starts US House of Representatives proceedings

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced that Singh would start the proceedings.

In a first, a Sikh Granthi from New Jersey offered prayers to start the proceedings of the US House of Representatives.

The prayers before the proceedings are normally offered by a Christian priest.(File image)

Granthi Giani Jaswinder Singh from Pine Hill Gurdwara in New Jersey started the day's proceedings at the House on Friday. The prayers before the proceedings are normally offered by a Christian priest.

Taking up the floor soon after the prayers, Congressman Donald Norcross described this as a historic occasion. He is the first Sikh chaplain to make prayers in the US House of Representatives.

“The history made today is a reminder that the United States welcomes and values and will remain committed to free expression of religion. Giani Singh has made South Jersey proud today and it is an honour to be a part of this moment with him,” Norcross said.

