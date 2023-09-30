News / India News / IAF holds aerial display in Bhopal to mark its 91st anniversary

IAF holds aerial display in Bhopal to mark its 91st anniversary

ANI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Sep 30, 2023 11:57 AM IST

Earlier this week Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari met veteran air warriors in New Delhi as part of Air Force Day celebrations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) held an aerial display over Bhojtal Lake in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal to mark its 91st anniversary, treating the city with thrilling aerobatic performances, showcasing the nation's air prowess today.

IAF holds aerial display over Bhojtal Lake in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.(ANI)
IAF holds aerial display over Bhojtal Lake in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.(ANI)

CH-47F (I) Chinook helicopters of the Indian Air Force showcased thrilling aerobatic performances over the lake.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Apart from Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, senior officers of the Indian Air Force were present to witness the fly-past program.

READ | IAF kicks off IPEV drive in Prayagraj as prelude to Air Force Day celebrations

Earlier this week Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari met veteran air warriors in New Delhi as part of Air Force Day celebrations.

IAF officials said, "As part of the Air Force Day celebrations, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari met veteran air warriors in New Delhi. The Air Force Chief used the occasion to discuss different issues faced by the veterans and instructed the officials concerned to address them at the earliest."

Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932. Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers.

The Air Force was officially raised as the supporting force of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom in 1932 and the first operational squadron was created in 1933. Major operations undertaken by the IAF include Operation Vijay, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Cactus and Operation Poomalai since 1950.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its 91 anniversary on October 8, 2023.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out