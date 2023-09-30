IAF holds aerial display in Bhopal to mark its 91st anniversary

The Indian Air Force (IAF) held an aerial display over Bhojtal Lake in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal to mark its 91st anniversary, treating the city with thrilling aerobatic performances, showcasing the nation's air prowess today. IAF holds aerial display over Bhojtal Lake in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.(ANI)

CH-47F (I) Chinook helicopters of the Indian Air Force showcased thrilling aerobatic performances over the lake.

Apart from Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, senior officers of the Indian Air Force were present to witness the fly-past program.

Earlier this week Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari met veteran air warriors in New Delhi as part of Air Force Day celebrations.

IAF officials said, "As part of the Air Force Day celebrations, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari met veteran air warriors in New Delhi. The Air Force Chief used the occasion to discuss different issues faced by the veterans and instructed the officials concerned to address them at the earliest."

Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in 1932. Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers.

The Air Force was officially raised as the supporting force of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom in 1932 and the first operational squadron was created in 1933. Major operations undertaken by the IAF include Operation Vijay, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Cactus and Operation Poomalai since 1950.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is celebrating its 91 anniversary on October 8, 2023.