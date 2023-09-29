Karnataka bandh over Cauvery water issue disrupts life in Bengaluru, other districts

Life was disrupted as the Karnataka bandh called by the 'Kannada Okkoota' to oppose the release of water to Tamil Nadu received a good response in Bengaluru and other southern parts of the state on Friday. The bandh, called by the 'Kannada Okkuta' - a blanket organisation of pro-Kannada groups - comes after a Bengaluru bandh held on Tuesday. (ANI)

State authorities have imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in several areas of Karnataka and extra police force has been deployed across the state to tackle protestors and avoid any law and order violations.

Schools and colleges have been shut for the districts where Section 144 has been imposed, including Bengaluru Urban, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Ramanagara and Hassan districts.

The bandh, called by the 'Kannada Okkuta' - a blanket organisation of pro-Kannada groups - comes after a Bengaluru bandh held on Tuesday, which evoked a partial response. However, the response to the bandh, as of Friday morning, was poor in several districts.

Updates on Karnataka bandh:

Protestors set fire to a portrait of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin in district headquarters in Chitradurga. As many as 44 flights were cancelled to and from the state. Several of these flights were scheduled to come in from Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Mangaluru, among other locations. Bengaluru airport authorities issued an advisory on Thursday saying, “Due to the one-day Karnataka bandh called by various unions and organisations on September 29, 2023, we anticipate disruption in transport services. Passengers are advised to plan their travel to and from the airport accordingly. Passengers are requested to follow alerts from respective airlines, law enforcement agencies and media releases for further updates.” Kannada film industry and Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association have extended support to the bandh leading to theatres across the state cancelling shows till Friday evening. Most IT and corporate firms have asked their employees to work from home. Bengaluru's key market areas — Chikpet, Balepet and adjoining businesses — have been deserted in light of the bandh. Moreover, the Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union and Ola Uber Drivers and Owners Associations have extended their support to the bandh, which will lead to an extremely difficult situation for commuters and travellers. Members of the farmers' association in Karnataka's Mandya held a 'Rail Roko' protest over the water sharing issue.

Cauvery water dispute

The Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) on Tuesday held a meeting and revised daily water inflow to Tamil Nadu from 5,000 cusecs to 3,000 cusecs after considering the drought-like situation being witnessed in several districts of Karnataka. Several reports have said that around 1,000 people were detained after Tuesday's Bengaluru bandh for organising and participating in protests and marches without taking prior permission. The Bengaluru bandh, along with tomorrow's wider one is set to cost the state government around ₹4,000 crore, another report said.

