Afternoon briefing: Saudi Crown Prince-PM Modi's key meeting, ‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign from Sep 17; all the latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saudi Arabia is one of India's most important strategic partners after his bilateral meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. Both leaders also signed MoUs. "As two large and fast-growing economies of the world, our mutual cooperation is important for peace and stability in the entire region. In our talks, we have identified several initiatives to take our partnership to the next level. Today's talks will provide new energy and direction to our relations. This will provide us inspiration to work together for the welfare of humanity," Modi said at a joint press briefing. Dig Deeper

More news on Saudi Crown Prince's meeting with PM Modi: PM Modi and Crown Prince MBS to push for Middle-East corridor implementation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud(PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said the ministry will run the ‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday on September 17, owing to his contributions to the health and food sector. “This year on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's birthday, we will take up the 'Ayushman Bhava' programme from September 17,” said Mandaviya. ‘Ayushman Bhava’ is a campaign and the prime minister is known for serving mankind not only in India but also across the world, said the health minister. Explaining why the Centre opted to run the campaign on September 17, Mandaviya said, “PM Modi guaranteed free medical assistance worth 5 lakh to 60 crore people. He has worked for the benefit of the exploited and deprived population and for women under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana. So we decided to run the ‘Ayushman Bhava’ from September 17.” Dig Deeper

More news on ‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign: Ayushman Bhava campaign rolls out in Pune district

The Latest News

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seven women killed, 10 injured after van-lorry collision on Chennai-Bengaluru highway. Dig Deeper

No immunity to corrupt public servants in pre-2014 cases: Supreme Court. Dig Deeper

Congress's 'Varun Gandhi' jibe after Assam CM Himanta Sarma's ‘sardar of duplicate’ remark. Dig Deeper

India News

‘Biden to Modi’s face': Jairam Ramesh attacks PM over US President's Vietnam speech. Dig Deeper

India’s G20 win shows US learning how to counter China rise. Dig Deeper

Lift crash in Thane skyscraper: Toll rises to 7 as 1 more worker dies. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Morocco earthquake: Death toll, extent of damage, rescue efforts. What we know so far. Dig Deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts third time this year, red alert issued. Dig Deeper

Mel Tucker, Michigan State football coach, faces suspension without pay amidst sexual misconduct investigation. Dig Deeper

One good read

Delhi is likely to see overcast conditions with light rainfall expected, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to hover around 24°C while maximum temperature is expected to be 32°C. The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky for the next two days as well. Rain and thunder showers are predicted in the latter half of the week. Meanwhile, air quality levels in the national Capital remained in the good category. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 10am stood at 50 at ITO. Meanwhile, the AQI at Anand Vihar stood at 71 on Monday morning. On Sunday, Delhi recorded its first ‘good’ air day of the year, with an AQI of 45, which is the cleanest the air has been all year. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shilpa Shetty's love for the six yards is quite well known. Shilpa loves wearing the classic drapes and never shies away from experimenting with the silhouette. The actor's steal-worthy collection features statement sarees, cotton numbers, Kanjeevaram silks, sequinned drapes, and more. Today, she added the Barbie magic and chiffon craze to the six yards by donning a hot pink-coloured saree and a matching bustier blouse to promote her upcoming film Sukhee. Scroll through to check out her look. Dig Deeper

What's Trending:

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle took to social media to express his gratitude as he completed 40 years of his career. In the post, he detailed how he started his stint with Doordarshan and how it shaped his life. Bhogle also shared a picture of a Doordarshan invite from 1983 that asked him to cover an ODI match between India and Pakistan. Dig Deeper

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON