Overcast conditions in Delhi, light rainfall expected; air quality remain ‘good’

Delhi is likely to see overcast conditions with light rainfall expected, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. Rain and thunder showers are predicted in the latter half of the week. (PTI photo)

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to hover around 24°C while maximum temperature is expected to be 32°C.

The IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky for the next two days as well.

Rain and thunder showers are predicted in the latter half of the week.

Meanwhile, air quality levels in the national Capital remained in the good category.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 10am stood at 50 at ITO.

Meanwhile, the AQI at Anand Vihar stood at 71 on Monday morning.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded its first ‘good’ air day of the year, with an AQI of 45, which is the cleanest the air has been all year.

Putting that into perspective, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.