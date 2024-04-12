Afternoon briefing: Who are Bengaluru Cafe blast accused held by NIA? AAP's 'President Rule' in Delhi claim, and more

The NIA apprehended two suspects, Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Matheen Taha, near Kolkata in connection with the Rameswaram Cafe blast case in Bengaluru. Shazib, considered the "mastermind," placed the IED at the cafe, while Taha is a co-conspirator. Both are residents of Thirthahalli in Shivamogga district and were part of the IS-inspired "Thirthahalli module," with ambitions of establishing an Islamic State Caliphate in Karnataka's forests. They were also associated with the Al Hind terror module and have been on investigative agencies' radar since January 2020. The duo, evading arrest since 2019, were captured after being on the run for years. Their apprehension marks a significant breakthrough in unravelling the activities of terror outfits in the region. Dig deeper The NIA released this picture of the bomber, captured from the CCTV footage while keeping a bag in The Rameshwaram Cafe, a popular eatery in Bengaluru's Brookfield area.

Delhi's AAP leader Atishi accused the BJP-led central government of planning to impose President's Rule in the capital, calling it "illegal" and against the people's mandate. BJP's Virendra Sachdeva swiftly rebutted, dismissing Atishi's claims as false narratives. Atishi alleged that recent events, like delays in bureaucratic appointments and LG's correspondence with MHA, hinted at President's Rule. Sachdeva countered, questioning AAP's fear despite a strong majority. He suggested Kejriwal resign and hand over governance. The AAP-BJP rift intensifies amid Delhi CM Kejriwal's recent arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. Both parties exchanged accusations, escalating tension ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Dig deeper

Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast: NIA apprehends two – ‘mastermind’ and man who planted IED Dig deeper

CBI to court: 'K Kavitha threatened Sarath Reddy to harm his business if...' Dig deeper

Indian Army tests anti-tank guided missile at ‘super-high-altitude’ in Sikkim Dig deeper

‘No taint of corruption in him’: Rajnath Singh on Nitish Kumar's return to NDA Dig deeper

US' Blinken dials Turkish, Chinese, Saudi counterparts as Iran-Israel tension rise Dig deeper

UN Security Council fail to reach consensus over Palestinian full membership Dig deeper

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Faf du Plessis candidly addressed his team's recent struggles after their loss to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024, citing bowling deficiencies as a key issue. With RCB's fifth defeat in six matches, du Plessis stressed the need for batting firepower, aiming for higher scores to compensate for bowling limitations. In the match against MI, RCB's bowlers struggled, conceding over 10 runs per over as MI chased down 197 runs with ease. Du Plessis also praised Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional performance, acknowledging his match-winning abilities akin to legendary bowler Lasith Malinga, while MI captain Hardik Pandya lauded Bumrah's consistency and pivotal role in their victories. Dig deeper

Chaitra Navratri, a significant Hindu festival spanning nine days, began on April 9 and continues until April 17. Each day, devotees observe fasts and worship different forms of Maa Durga. On the fifth day, Maa Skandamata, the warrior form of Goddess Durga, is revered. To honor her, devotees offer bananas as bhog. As part of the festivities, here's a simple recipe for Raw Banana Chops: Peel and slice raw bananas, boil them, and coat with a spice paste made of tamarind pulp, curry leaves, and spices. Shallow fry until golden, sprinkle with chaat masala, and serve. Dig deeper

