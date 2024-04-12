CBI to court: 'K Kavitha threatened Sarath Reddy to harm his business if...'

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation, which arrested BRS leader K Kavitha on Thursday, told the court today the politician had threatened Sharath Reddy -- a co-accused in the Delhi liquor policy case -- that she would harm his business if he didn't pay money for the Aam Aadmi Party's alleged kickbacks. The agency made the allegation in a Delhi court while seeking a five-day custody of the politician. BRS leader K Kavitha being brought to Rouse Avenue court.( ANI file photo)

The CBI said that it was seeking the custody on the basis of statements that indicate K Kavitha's involvement in the scam as a "key conspirator".

The agency claimed she gave the money to Vijay Nair, a close aide of jailed Delhi CM Arvind Kejrwal.

The CBI said a businessman of the “South Group” had met Arvind Kejriwal, who assured support to him. The businessman later met K Kavitha.

The agency claimed Sarath Reddy participated in the Delhi liquor business after she assured him that she knew people in the national capital.

"She also informed that ₹25 crore for wholesale and 5 crore each for the zones, had to be paid to AAP," it claimed.

The agency said Reddy had told them that when he showed reluctance, K Kavitha threatened to harm his business.

The agency said she needs to be interrogated in connection with the facts that emerged during the liquor policy probe.

K Kavitha had been in the Enforcement Directorate's custody since mid-March. The CBI arrested her yesterday.

The agency claimed that during her interrogation in Tihar Jail on Saturday, she didn't give satisfactory replies.

“She is not disclosing the facts which are exclusively to her knowledge even after being confronted with evidence,” it said.

"Dinesh Arora, (accused turn approver) has confirmed in his statement that Abhishek Boinpally informed that ₹100 crores was given to Vijay Nair. Statement of Hawala operators under Section 161 and 164 CrPC confirms the payment of ₹11.9 crores. Chats recovered from Buchibabu reveal that she was holding a partnership in Indiospirits. Licenses were given to Indospririts even after being blacklisted due to the pressure of accused Manish Sisodia," the agency claimed.

Meanwhile, K Kavitha's lawyer termed her arrest by the CBI as illegal. He accused the probe agency of violating her fundamental rights.

"The jail authorities told me about the arrest and allowed me to make a phone call then I informed my husband but could not talk to the lawyers," she told the court.

What is the South Group?

The CBI and ED claim the South Group comprised Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Group), K Kavitha and Delhi-based businessman Sameer Mahendru. The agencies claim the group paid ₹100 crore to AAP leaders as advance payment of kickbacks for liquor licenses under the scrapped policy.

"Chats recovered from Butchibabu’s phone show that she (K Kavitha) was holding a partnership in Indospirits through her proxy," the CBI alleged today.

With inputs from PTI, ANI