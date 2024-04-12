US' Blinken dials Turkish, Chinese, Saudi counterparts as Iran-Israel tension rise

In the last 24 hours, United States secretary of state Antony Blinken has spoken with his Turkish, Chinese, and Saudi counterparts, emphasising that escalation in the Middle East is not in anyone's interest. This comes amid speculation of Iran's retaliation to the alleged Israeli strike on its embassy in Syria. US secretary of state Antony Blinken.(via REUTERS)

Why there is a risk of Iran's strike on Israel?

Iran blames Israel for the April 1 strike on its consulate in Damascus, which killed senior members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The Iranian government has since vowed a strong response.

World leaders rush to de-escalate Iran-Israel tension

• British foreign secretary David Cameron warned Iran against escalating tensions in the Middle East, urging to avoid wider conflict.

"Today I made clear to Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian that Iran must not draw the Middle East into a wider conflict. I am deeply concerned about the potential for miscalculation leading to further violence. Iran should instead work to de-escalate and prevent further attacks," the British Foreign Minister posted from his X handle.

• US president Joe Biden reaffirmed steadfast support for Israel's security amid Iranian threat.

"As I told Prime Minister Netanyahu, our commitment to Israel's security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad. Let me say it again: ironclad. We're going to do all we can to protect Israel's security," Biden said at a White House press conference alongside visiting Japanese prime minister Kishida Fumio on Wednesday.

• Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant asserted a firm response to potential Iranian attacks as he discussed preparedness with US defence secretary Lloyd Austin.

(Inputs from ANI)