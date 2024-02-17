Afternoon briefing: Who is Sunetra Pawar, likely to take on Supriya Sule?; no FEMA violation by Paytm Bank, and more

The upcoming Lok Sabha election is poised to be a highly anticipated showdown in Maharashtra's Baramati. There's a high possibility of a head-to-head contest within the Pawar family in the election. On Friday, without naming names, deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Ajit Pawar made an emotional appeal to his constituents to elect a “first timer” who is though surrounded by “experienced people.” Dig deeper Sunetra Pawar (left) with Supriya Sule

In the case of Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has not found any violation under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), The Hindu has reported quoting people familiar with the development. Dig deeper

India News

S Jaishankar meets Canadian counterpart Joly in Munich. Dig deeper

Mamata Banerjee removes arrested Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick from cabinet. Dig deeper

Latest News

₹2.1 lakh cr accumulated through accounts under Jan Dhan scheme: Anurag Thakur. Dig deeper

Congress, BJP welcome Karnataka HC order dismissing plea of Kerala CM's daughter's firm. Dig deeper

Global Matters

New York City braces for another snowy weekend. Dig deeper

Second arrest made in connection to murder of Indo-Canadian driver. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

The longest and the most important relationship is the one that we have with ourselves. "Cultivating self-love often involves adopting positive mindset shifts that encourage a more compassionate and accepting view of oneself. Shift from feeling undeserving to affirming your deservingness. Understand that you are worthy of love, happiness, and success simply because you exist. Challenge any thoughts that suggest otherwise," wrote Therapist Israa Nasir. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Esha Deol, earlier in February, announced her separation from husband, Bharat Takhtani. Now, as per a report by Bollywood Life, Esha's father, veteran actor Dharmendra, is 'sad' about the couple deciding to end the marriage, and that’s the reason he wants Esha and Bharat 'to reconsider getting separated'. Dig deeper

