Second arrest made in connection to murder of Indo-Canadian driver

Canadian police have arrested a 21-year-old resident of Brampton in connection with the murder of a young Indo-Canadian food delivery driver during an attempted carjacking in July last year. 24-year-old Indo-Canadian food delivery driver Gurvinder Nath, who was the victim of a carjacking in July last year. (Peel Regional Police)

In a release on Friday, Peel Regional Police (PRP) identified the person arrested as Jazaine Kerr. He is the second person arrested in this regard after an unidentified minor was taken into custody in November last year.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The victim, Gurvinder Nath, 24, originally from Nawanshahr district in Punjab, was violently assaulted and robbed of his vehicle on July 9, while responding to delivery call in the town of Mississauga.

Nath, who was studying business at the Loyalist College in Toronto, succumbed to the injuries sustained on July 14.

On Thursday, PRP executed a search warrant at a Brampton residence and located Kerr, who has been charged with second degree murder, unauthorized possession of a firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

According to PRP, upon arriving at the delivery address, Nath was confronted by unknown suspects who attempted to take his vehicle when a physical altercation occurred. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle, leaving the victim at the side of the road with life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a trauma center where he later succumbed to his injuries.

In November, PRP said a “young person” had been arrested in relation to Nath’s death and charged with second degree murder. That person’s age and name have not bene revealed by police as he is a minor.

PRP also did not clarify whether there are other suspects in the case. In its July release, it had said it had “reason to believe there are multiple suspects involved and that the food order was placed as a means of luring the driver to the area.” It described Nath as “an innocent victim although every potential motive is being explored.”

That episode had shocked the Indo-Canadian community in the region, as many work part-time in similar occupations and face similar hazards. Given the outpouring of support and anger over the killing, community members held a candlelight vigil in his memory in the Greater Toronto Area in July last year.