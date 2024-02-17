New York City braces for another snowy weekend, and could see 4 inches of snow

New York City is bracing for another round of snow this weekend, just days after the previous winter storm left about 4 inches of accumulation. A person shovels the sidewalk as snow falls in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on February 13, 2024. Heavy snowfall is expected over parts of the Northeast US starting late February 12, with some areas getting up to two inches (5cms) of snow an hour, the National Weather Service forecasters said. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP)(AFP)

A fast-moving low-pressure system will bring snow to the city starting around midnight Friday and lasting until Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The snowfall could be heavy at times, with rates of up to 1 inch per hour between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. The NWS said the city could see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow by the time the storm moves away before noon Saturday.

Fox News meteorologist Samantha Thomas said this week had the potential for multiple snow events.

“The totals have increased a little bit over the last couple of days,” Thomas said, referring to Tuesday’s storm that shut down schools.

Unlike Tuesday’s storm, which mainly affected the northern parts of the region, Friday’s storm will track farther south and impact cities like Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Baltimore with snow accumulation.

The National Weather Service (NWS) cautioned that the snow could create hazardous travel conditions, with reduced visibility and slippery roads.

New Yorkers were surprised by the news of another snowstorm

“You’re joking,” Christina Blackwell quoted to New York Post on 5th Avenue in Park Slope, where salt was being spread on some side streets.

Blackwell was with her best friend and her friend’s 4-year-old son, Evan.

“Every time they say it’s going to snow it doesn’t happen,” she said.

Many X (formerly Twitter) also shared their thoughts and concerns on coming storm.

John, 33, from Sunset Park, said. He planned to keep drinking at a local bar, Union Hall. He said the weather warnings were exaggerated, pointing to a small amount of snow left from Tuesday’s storm.

Oscar, 29, a cook at Tacos Morelos food truck, said he would not change his schedule and close at 4 a.m. “I’m from Buffalo, that’s nothing,” Thomas Wojtaszek, a lawyer and longtime Brooklyn resident, said about the forecast.

Good news: The storm will be short-lived

“We can still see lingering snow showers throughout the day, a few bursts here and there but for the most part it’s going to be overnight and a lot of people are going to be waking up to snow tomorrow morning,” Thomas said to NYP.

She said the temperatures would drop Saturday night, with wind chills in the upper teens on Sunday morning, before some warmer weather arrives during the week.