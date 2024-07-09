Afternoon briefing: ‘Will work 3 times harder,’ says Modi in Russia; SC to hear Hathras case on July 12; and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, July 9, addressed the Indian diaspora in Moscow amid chants of ‘Modi-Modi’, during his two-day visit to Russia. Reminding that today marks one month of Modi 3.0, Prime Minister Modi said, “I have taken an oath to work three-times faster and with three-times more strength in my third term.” Modi said the entire world is amazed looking at speed of development India has acquired in last 10 years. Counting India's achievements in the last 10 years, Modi said, "...Today, when India builds the world's tallest railway bridge, the world's tallest statue, the world says India is changing and how is India changing because India trusts the support of its 140 crore citizens, trusts the support of Indians spread across the world. Because 140 crore Indians now want to fulfil the dream of making India a developed country by taking a resolution. Today my Indian brothers and sisters who live in different parts of the world are proud of the achievements of your motherland...I just want to ask you, has the world's perspective towards you changed or not? Today 140 crore Indians believe in solving the problems that have been going on for decades..." Dig deeper. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Indian community in Russia during a programme, in Moscow, (PTI)(PTI)

The Supreme Court is expected to hear on July 12 a public interest litigation (PIL), demanding appointment of an expert committee under the supervision of a retired apex court judge to investigate the Hathras stampede incident that claimed 121 lives on July 2. Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who mentioned the matter before Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, was informed that the CJI had already directed for listing the case. The petition calls for the appointment of a five-member expert committee under the supervision of a retired Supreme Court judge to investigate the stampede incident. Dig deeper.

Now that Rahul Dravid has left the Indian dressing room in the most glorious way possible by ending his tenure as the head coach with the T20 World Cup trophy, it is only a matter of time before Gautam Gambhir takes over the mantle. The question is, how much time? The former opening batter has been the front-runner for the role ever since Dravid confirmed his unwillingness to continue after the T20 World Cup. Gambhir, in fact, was among the only two applicants - the other being WV Raman - to go through the interview process conducted by the Cricket Advisory Committee of Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape and Sulakshana Naik. Multilple reports suggest that Gambhir certain to be India's next head coach. Dig deeper.

Nag Ashwin is relieved with the response to the biggest film of his career, Kalki 2898 AD. It has raked in more than ₹500 crore in the first week at the box office. Reacting to the response, he says, “A movie like this is beyond us. The ambition was bigger in the sense, there was a larger thing at stake than just us. Many makers were waiting for the result of this sci-fi film. If it didn’t work, it would have closed doors for more years.” The 38-year-old was able to bring together a dream cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Hassan and Deepika Padukone for his directorial. Recalling how the production begun during the pandemic and it was “very difficult to get the finances” in place for the film, he shares, “Luckily, we did have the biggest star cast of our country, so we had a little bit of a cushion there. Plus the previous films we (the producers) have done together, worked, so there was goodwill on that front.” Dig deeper.

The conversation regarding the necessity of menstrual leaves for women at workplace has been ongoing for quite sometime now. There is a divided opinion on this – while some believe that menstrual leaves should be provided to women, some think that it is not required. The Supreme Court, shedding light on the downside of menstrual leaves, expressed that menstrual leaves could have a detrimental effect on women - “How will the leave encourage more women to be part of the workforce", the court asked the petitioner and said "mandating such leave will lead to women being shunned from the workforce...we do not want that,” the bench said. Dig deeper.