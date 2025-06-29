New Delhi Senior officials from all agencies involved in aviation sector held a meeting on Saturday to discuss ways to enhance security at the airports, protection of VIPs, holding unified training of personnel at the airport while making air travel seamless and also passenger friendly, CISF said in a statement. Agencies plan facial recognition feature in CCTVs for airport staff

The agencies deliberated upon having facial recognition features for passengers for quicker check in and a similar entry for vehicles with their fast tags and automatic number plate recognition facilities at airports.

“This workshop focused on making airport security not just stronger, but also more efficient and passenger-friendly,” DIG (Int) of the CISF, Ajay Dahiya said.

Detailing some of the key takeaways, Dahiya said,“The discussions revolved around integrating facial recognition with airport entry passes (Biometric AEP) and CCTVs, along with ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) and Fast Tag integration for vehicles. This means potentially faster entry into the airport and quicker processing at security checkpoints, reducing queues and wait time. Digitised standard operating procedures (SOPs) will also lead to smarter and quicker responses to any security concerns.”

The workshop was attended by senior officials of the CISF, airport security chiefs from across 69 airports and representatives from key organisations like the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Airport Authority of India (AAI), Delhi Police, Bureau of Immigration (BOI), Special Protection Group (SPG), National Security Guard (NSG), Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) and airline representatives.

The CISF said that another issue discussed in the meeting was security of VIPs and other special guests at the airport. “Enhanced VIP security protocols were a major point of discussion, including advanced anti-drone strategies and robust insider threat checks. The concept of layered protection will ensure that high-profile individuals can travel with the utmost safety, while striving to minimise any impact on general airport operations. These specialised protocols ensure the highest level of safety for VIPs,” Dahiya said.

The officer also said that the agencies have not only resolved to hold unified training for all personnel, including aircraft crew but also open more Aviation Security Training Institutes (ASTIs) in smaller cities to prepare for the growing demand in air travel.

CISF in a statement said that in the workshop, the deliberations focused on refining the understanding of threat and using technology.

“This includes integration of artificial intelligence in data analysis for gaining insights and anticipating security risks before they actually occur. The emphasis was on the mindful utilisation of technology to ensure optimal results, meaning faster and smarter checks without compromising safety. This could translate into reduced waiting times and a quicker passage through security checkpoints,” CISF statement said.