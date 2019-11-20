e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

Agencies taking action on polluting activities but “after the event”: EPCA chief Bhure Lal

SC-mandated EPCA is the enforcing body for Graded Response Action Plan that defines specific measures to tackle different levels of air pollution throughout the year.

india Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:24 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

In this episode of Metro Matters, Hindustan Times’ metro editor Shivani Singh speaks to Bhure Lal, the chairperson of the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) about the air pollution crisis in Delhi and National Capital Region. The Supreme Court-mandated EPCA is the enforcing body for Graded Response Action Plan that defines specific measures to tackle different levels of air pollution throughout the year. Lal says that in many places, enforcement of these measures is lacking and even if agencies are taking action on cases of polluting activities flagged by EPCA, it is often “after the event”.

 

tags
top news
Maharashtra talks in homestretch, will form govt in 6 days, says Shiv Sena
Maharashtra talks in homestretch, will form govt in 6 days, says Shiv Sena
Supreme Court’s notice to ED on Chidambaram’s bail plea
Supreme Court’s notice to ED on Chidambaram’s bail plea
Sharad Pawar to meet PM Modi in backdrop of Maharashtra deadlock
Sharad Pawar to meet PM Modi in backdrop of Maharashtra deadlock
Deported from US, 145 Indians land in Delhi
Deported from US, 145 Indians land in Delhi
‘Revenge porn,’ leaked selfies: Sextortion spreads in Iraq
‘Revenge porn,’ leaked selfies: Sextortion spreads in Iraq
Anand Bhawan, Jawaharlal Nehru’s ancestral home, gets Rs 4.35 crore tax notice
Anand Bhawan, Jawaharlal Nehru’s ancestral home, gets Rs 4.35 crore tax notice
Pacers or spinners: Who are more successful in D/N Tests - All the numbers
Pacers or spinners: Who are more successful in D/N Tests - All the numbers
Agencies taking action on polluting activities but “after the event”: EPCA chief Bhure Lal
Agencies taking action on polluting activities but “after the event”: EPCA chief Bhure Lal
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sharad PawarGauri KhanIndia vs BangladeshRealme X2 ProDelhi Air QualityJharkhand Assembly Election 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News