Agencies taking action on polluting activities but “after the event”: EPCA chief Bhure Lal

india

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 10:24 IST

In this episode of Metro Matters, Hindustan Times’ metro editor Shivani Singh speaks to Bhure Lal, the chairperson of the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) about the air pollution crisis in Delhi and National Capital Region. The Supreme Court-mandated EPCA is the enforcing body for Graded Response Action Plan that defines specific measures to tackle different levels of air pollution throughout the year. Lal says that in many places, enforcement of these measures is lacking and even if agencies are taking action on cases of polluting activities flagged by EPCA, it is often “after the event”.