Agra: School principal beats up teacher for coming late in viral video

The principal of a pre-secondary school in Seegana village of Agra recently got into a physical fight with a teacher who came late to the institution. A video of the incident has gone viral. A school principal in Agra got into a physical fight with a teacher who allegedly came late to the institution.(X(formerly Twitter))

In the viral video, other teachers and staff can be seen trying to break the fight between the two women. According to a report by the NDTV, the principal thrashed Gunjan Choudhary, a teacher at the institution.

As seen in the viral video, the principal initiated the fight by attacking the teacher. While the scuffle happened, a voice was heard in the background saying, "This is being filmed. Madam is being rude. Does this befit you?". Meanwhile, a man tried to separate both women.

As the scuffle went on, both women grabbed and pulled each other's clothes. The principal's clothes got slightly torn and she asked, "Will she tear my clothes?"

As per the report, the two women also insulted each other verbally during the fight. The teacher allegedly said, "Maar ke dikha de agar dum hain toh. Kya kar lega tu aur tera driver (Beat me if you have guts. What will you and your driver do?)."

"Kisiki dadagiri nahi chalegi yaha (Nobody's rowdyism will be tolerated here)," the principal allegedly said. Other teachers pushed a man when he tried to protect the principal.

As per the report, the principal later lodged a police complaint against the teacher.

Here's how netizens reacted to the viral video

"Why people show their frustrations and insecurities on others especially work colleagues? Its beyond comprehension," wrote one user.

"With role models like these teacher/principal, imagine the fights between students in this school. The entire staff seems be devoid of basic values," posted another person.

"Private schools have become shops where these teachers are salesperson and poor parents r just customers .. what do they teach to the students.. frustrated principal.. and surely her degrees would be from diploma mills," complained a third user.