Agusta accused Christian Michel’s plea for separate cell in Tihar disposed of by court

Christian Michel, the alleged middleman arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case, was produced before a Delhi court on Saturday. The Delhi court disposed of an application by Michel seeking separate cell as his counsel stated that Tihar has already given him a private cell. The court further directed Tihar authorities to ensure Michel’s safety.

In his plea, Michel contended that some of the prisoners would be released in a few days and any wrong statement made by any of them may go against his interest and free and fair investigation of the cas

Also Read: Agusta accused Christian Michel seeks own cell, Tihar response sought

Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed the Enforcement Directorate to interrogate Michel inside courtroom for 15 minutes after the agency sought his custodial interrogation.

ED sought to arrest the British national in a money laundering case. The court had reserved the order on Michel’s bail plea on December 19 and had sent him to judicial custody till December 28.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI. The others are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

(With PTI Inputs)

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 14:52 IST