Agusta accused Christian Michel seeks own cell, Tihar response sought

A Delhi court on Friday sought the response of the Tihar authorities and the Director General (DG) Prisons on a plea filed by Christian Michel, alleged middleman in the Agusta-Westland scam, seeking a separate cell.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued notices to the authorities concerned after advocates Aljo K Joseph and Sriram Parakkat told the court that other inmates were trying to interact with Michel and asking him questions about the pending investigation in the case.

Michel was remanded in 14-day judicial custody till December 19.

In his plea, Michel contended that some of the prisoners would be released in a few days and any wrong statement made by any of them may go against his interest and free and fair investigation of the case.

“It is even trite to mention that the safety of the persons who are interacting with the accused may at some point of time be in jeopardy. It is informed by the accused that the residents in the cell are putting uncomfortable questions to him which otherwise affect the personal liberty of the accused,” the application stated.

The plea added that since Michel was a British citizen, he should be given decent facilities.

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Friday moved an application seeking to produce Michel, who has been named as an accused in a charge sheet filed by the ED in the same case.

Special Judge Kumar allowed the plea and Michel would be produced in the Patiala House court Saturday.

First Published: Dec 22, 2018 08:34 IST