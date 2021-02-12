IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Ahead of 2022 panchayat polls, BJD gets its electoral machinery moving
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leaving nothing to chance for the panchayat polls in the state.(HT photo)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leaving nothing to chance for the panchayat polls in the state.(HT photo)
india news

Ahead of 2022 panchayat polls, BJD gets its electoral machinery moving

  • Aware that the BJP will focus on Odisha after the Bengal polls, the BJD leadership has been trying to strengthen the party's support base in western Odisha districts.
READ FULL STORY
By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:42 PM IST

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is has thrown its full organisational weight behind winning largely inconsequential by-polls to zilla and gram panchayats, and for panchayat samiti and ward member posts as it prepares to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rise in the state ahead of the 2022 panchayat polls.

On Thursday, Union home minister Amit Shah while addressing BJP's social media meet said a victory for the party in Bengal polls would pave the way for electoral victories in Odisha, Telangana and the rest of India. While the BJP election machinery has often steamrolled rivals in most states, beating the BJD is unlikely to be a cakewalk, its deployment in the by-polls suggests.

On Thursday and Friday, by-polls in two zilla parishad zones in Mayurbhanj and Angul district, 17 sarpanch posts in as many gram panchayats were held along with for five posts of panchayat samitis and 92 ward members in 10 districts due to deaths and resignations of the existing representatives. Yet, the BJD has deputed its MPs, MLAs and ministers with the direction to ensure a 100% result.

In the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district, the by-polls are being held in a zilla parishad zone in Saraskana assembly constituency, while in Angul district it is being held in Parjang assembly constituency. Though the BJP commands supreme majority after winning 50 of the 56 zilla parishads in 2017 panchayatiraj polls, the BJD has still mobilised its workers to win the lone zilla parishad post.

In another sign of its intent, in Angul district, where the regional party commands a majority, having won 16 of the 28 zilla parishad zones, yet it has sent its Dhenkanal MP as well as local MLAs to campaign.

"In Mayurbhanj district, revenue minister Sudam Marandi as well as several senior party functionaries have been working towards winning the zilla parishad zone. For eight panchayats in the zilla parishad zone, eight party functionaries have been deputed. We know that the win would not change anything, but the party leadership wants to ensure that it leaves nothing to chance before next year's panchayat polls. In Angul too, we did not want to concede the seat to BJP and sent MP Mahesh Sahoo there. Organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das has been checking on the progress of our campaign regularly through WhatsApp video calls," said a BJD leader on condition of anonymity.

Mayurbhanj remains central to the BJD's game plan for next year's panchayat polls as the party is keen to reverse the setback it suffered in 2017 panchayat polls when the BJP surged in rural Odisha by winning 473 of the 853 zilla parishad seats that went to the polls. In 2016 panchayatiraj polls, BJP won 9 of the zilla parishads, most of them in western and tribal Odisha, helping the party win 8 of the 21 Lok Sabha seats and secure 38.37 % of the votes, a rise of 16.49 % from its 2014 figures.

Aware that the BJP will focus on Odisha after the Bengal polls, the BJD leadership has been trying to strengthen the party's support base in western Odisha districts of Kalahandi, Bolangir, Sambalpur, Bargarh and tribal Odisha districts of Mayurbhanj, Koraput and Sundargarh. In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJD lost out to the BJP in almost the entire western Odisha belt and to the Congress and the BJP in tribal Odisha. Nabarangpur was the only saving grace.

The BJD's game plan of countering the BJP's rise in western Odisha was visible in January this year when chief minister Naveen Patnaik deployed 69 of his MLAs and ministers in 38 gram panchayats of Kalahandi district to mobilise crowds for his visit. Though only 2,500 were present at the meeting place for Patnaik's address, the MLAs and ministers who had fanned out to the gram panchayats ensured thousands heard and saw Patnaik's address on giant LCD screens.

The party would replicate the same formula for Patnaik's meeting in Sundargarh district next week by deputing over 50 MLAs there. In Sundargarh, the party lost out to BJP in Lok Sabha as well on three assembly seats.

Also Read: DRDO photographer sentenced to life for espionage, likened to a terrorist

"The kind of mobilisation that the BJD is doing even after ruling the state for 20 years shows its hunger to win everything that comes its way and not take its success for granted. Though opposition parties are known to win by-polls, in Odisha, the BJD has lost just one by-poll in the previous 20 years. It is surely using official machinery like most political parties in India do, but its success rate is very high," said Satya Prakash Dash, professor of political science of Sambalpur University.

Dash pointed to the twin bypoll win in Balasore and Tirtol assembly constituencies in November last year. "In Balasore, BJP stood to gain from the sympathy wave generated by the death of the sitting MLA. Yet the party effectively campaigned, carpet bombing the constituency with dozens of MLAs and party leaders and won by a handsome margin. The win showed how electorally strong the regional party is," said Dash.

BJP leader Sajjan Sharma said BJD's success in elections has not translated to better governance. "In the last 20 years, more than 20 lakh youth have registered themselves with different employment exchange offices in the entire state of Odisha. But unfortunately the employment exchange has failed to provide jobs to even less than 1% of the local youths enrolled with it. Just to win polls the party is encouraging criminals as was evident from the murder of a senior BJP leader in Cuttack district this year. Winning elections means nothing when the party is a big zero in governance," said Sharma.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
odisha news odisha politics odisha cm naveen patnaik amit shah
app
Close
Players hold the Tricolor during the ice hockey tournament under Khelo India Winter Games, Chiktan in Kargil district, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Representative image) (PTI)
Players hold the Tricolor during the ice hockey tournament under Khelo India Winter Games, Chiktan in Kargil district, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. (Representative image) (PTI)
india news

Khelo India: Controversial order to cancel pre-bookings of tourists in Gulmarg

PTI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:35 PM IST
The order had asked hoteliers to accommodate athletes and officials and cancel pre-bookings of tourists from February 25 to March 3.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leaving nothing to chance for the panchayat polls in the state.(HT photo)
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is leaving nothing to chance for the panchayat polls in the state.(HT photo)
india news

Ahead of 2022 panchayat polls, BJD gets its electoral machinery moving

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhubaneswar
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:42 PM IST
  • Aware that the BJP will focus on Odisha after the Bengal polls, the BJD leadership has been trying to strengthen the party's support base in western Odisha districts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dinesh Trivedi on Friday announced resignation from the Rajya Sabha.
Dinesh Trivedi on Friday announced resignation from the Rajya Sabha.
india news

'Suffocated': Trinamool's Dinesh Trivedi announces resignation from Rajya Sabha

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:35 PM IST
In his statement in the Rajya Sabha, the Trinamool MP mentioned Narendra Modi and Ghulam Nabi Azad.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nagaland Governor RN Ravi and the key interlocutor for the Naga peace talks. (PTI photo)
Nagaland Governor RN Ravi and the key interlocutor for the Naga peace talks. (PTI photo)
india news

Naga peace talks conclude, says Governor RN Ravi, signals 'final solution'

By Alice Yhoshü
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:46 PM IST
The Governor’s remark was set against the backdrop of the Isak-Muivah led faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) demanding a separate Naga flag and constitution.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP general secretary CT Ravi.(https://twitter.com/CTRavi_BJP)
BJP general secretary CT Ravi.(https://twitter.com/CTRavi_BJP)
india news

Cong realises Nehru's blunder of 'gifting' land to China: BJP general secretary

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:44 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi questioned the government on Friday over its agreement with China on troops disengagement in eastern Ladakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
Representational Image. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)
india news

Govt must not be party to continuing Covaxin trials: Chhattisgarh minister

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:42 PM IST
The comments came a day after Union health minister Harsh Vardhan dispelled the Chhattisgarh government’s concerns over India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sagarmala Development Company Limited, a CPSE under the shipping ministry, has invited Expression of Interest from airline operators.(PTI.)
Sagarmala Development Company Limited, a CPSE under the shipping ministry, has invited Expression of Interest from airline operators.(PTI.)
india news

Govt to launch seaplane services on various routes: Union minister Mandaviya

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:33 PM IST
The proposed routes include Delhi-Jaipur, Delhi-Udaipur, Delhi-Jodhpur and Delhi-Badrinath among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
Supreme Court. (HT archive)
india news

Supreme Court issues notice to Andhra Pradesh on Odisha contempt plea

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:32 PM IST
The Odisha government’s contempt plea accuses Andhra Pradesh of holding local body polls in three villages falling within its territory
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakesh Tikait had earlier warned the farmers' agitation will not conclude unless government repeals the three newly enacted agriculture laws.(ANI Photo)
Rakesh Tikait had earlier warned the farmers' agitation will not conclude unless government repeals the three newly enacted agriculture laws.(ANI Photo)
india news

Rakesh Tikait warns farmers' protest will go on for indefinite period

ANI, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:23 PM IST
He said this in response to the statement of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Gurnam Singh Charni that the farmers' protest will continue till October.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
india news

AAP releases manifesto for Ahmedabad local polls, promises to halve property tax

By Darshan Desai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:19 PM IST
The party has separately released a report card on the issues its volunteers have raised since 2018 related to the BJP-controlled municipal body’s performance
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several Union ministers have joined the app in the past few days.
Several Union ministers have joined the app in the past few days.
india news

Prakash Javadekar joins Koo; RS Prasad 'thankful' for 5 lakh followers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:18 PM IST
As the app is experiencing a massive load following push from BJP leaders, ministers, users reported glitches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha says the impact-based flood forecasting system is the next-level in flood forecasting.(PTI)
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha says the impact-based flood forecasting system is the next-level in flood forecasting.(PTI)
india news

Jammu and Kashmir to get 1st impact-based flood forecasting system

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jammu
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:08 PM IST
  • The framework will be capable of being linked to any existing or future flood flow forecasting system, according to a spokesperson of J&K administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bus conductor claimed the deduction due to the pandemic has worsened his financial condition.(HT FILE)
The bus conductor claimed the deduction due to the pandemic has worsened his financial condition.(HT FILE)
india news

Karnataka transport bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

PTI, Koppal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:13 PM IST
According to him, he has to pay house rent, buy groceries, take care of the education of his children and foot the medical bills of his parents.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chanda Kochhar, former managing director of ICICI Bank, appeared before the special PMLA court.(PTI)
Chanda Kochhar, former managing director of ICICI Bank, appeared before the special PMLA court.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: Chanda Kochhar appears before special PMLA court

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:11 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, on February 7. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai, on February 7. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
india news

Covid-19: Maharashtra’s weekly positivity rate continues to rise

By Surendra P Gangan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 01:05 PM IST
Positivity rate is the total number of cases tested positive for Covid-19 against the total tests done. State’s positivity rate had crossed 24% in September and October when the epidemic was at its peak here
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP