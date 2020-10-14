e-paper
Ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, Sharad Yadav’s daughter set to join Congress

Ahead of Bihar Assembly polls, Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) chief Sharad Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Raj Rao will join Congress in the national capital on Wednesday.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 11:41 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi
Asian News International | Posted by Kaleem Ullah Fasihi
Asian News International
RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav addressing during a grand alliance press conference ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election, in Patna. (ANI Photo)
RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav addressing during a grand alliance press conference ahead of the Bihar Assembly Election, in Patna. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
         

She will also contest in the forthcoming Bihar polls.

She will also contest in the forthcoming Bihar polls.

Congress, CPI, CPM are part of the “Mahagathbandhan” (grand alliance) under the leadership of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

Upendra Kushwaha’s RLSP has quit Mahagathbandhan and forged an alliance with BSP. Hindustan Avam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi has joined NDA. The huge setback has been given by Mukesh Sahni from Vikasheel Insan Party (VIP) who announced his disassociation from Mahagathbandhan in a live Press Conference in Patna.

In the NDA alliance, the Lok Janshakti Party(LJP) will not contest seats where BJP will be contesting. However, it will fight against Janata Dal (United). Both JDU and LJP are in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP.

Bihar with 243 Assembly seats will go to polls in three phases: October 28, November 3 and November 7. The results will be declared on November 10. (ANI)

