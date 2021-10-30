Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Uttarakhand, Amit Shah seeks another term for BJP

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday sought another term for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to bring prosperity to every home. Launching the BJP's Uttarakhand poll campaign in Dehradun, Shah said the state has developed on all fronts under the BJP rule.

He also promised further developments under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami if the party is given another chance.

"Congress was in power at the Centre for 10 years under the leadership of Manmohan Singh. What did it do for Uttarakhand during the period? It should tell the people of the state," he said.

PM Modi's vision for the reconstruction of Kedarnath which had suffered extensive damage in the 2013 disaster led to the never-seen-before development in and around the temple, he said.

Shah's rally comes nearly a week before PM Modi's visit to Uttarakhand. He will go to the hill state on November 5, and during the day-long visit, will unveil a statue of Adi Guru Shankaracharya in Kedarnath.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over ₹180 crore.

The Prime Minister's visit to the Himalayan temple will mark the completion of the first phase of reconstruction works in Kedarpuri and beginning of the second phase.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, Shah said today that PM Modi brought road and rail infrastructure development projects worth ₹85,000 crore during his tenure and challenged the Congress to show what it had done for the state during its time.

Shah launched three major schemes for the benefit of rural women, including the chief minister Ghasyari Kalyan Yojana which will rid women in the hill areas of the compulsion of traversing long distances to fetch fodder for their livestock.

The home minister also praised chief secretary S S Sandhu and Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar, who accompanied him on an aerial survey of the rain-hit areas, for having a detailed knowledge of all vulnerable spots.