IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Ahead of ‘rail roko’ protest, Rakesh Tikait says ‘trains aren’t plying anyway’
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait addresses during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait addresses during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Ahead of ‘rail roko’ protest, Rakesh Tikait says ‘trains aren’t plying anyway’

The railways have stepped up security and deployed 20 additional companies across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:17 AM IST

As farmers gather support for their nationwide ‘rail roko’ call on Thursday afternoon, Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait asserted that the demonstration will be peaceful and added that they will also offer refreshments to passengers stuck during the four-hour blockade.

He told the new agency ANI that the demonstration will begin at 12noon and go on till 3-4pm. “Trains aren't plying anyway. It'll be done peacefully. We'll provide water, milk, lassi & fruits to people who will be found stranded. We will tell them our issues,” he said ahead of the blockade.

"We will welcome trains and passengers will flower garlands. We have intensified the campaign to keep farmers active on social media. We instructed dozens of farmers today and also created their profiles on social media,"Kisan Andolan Committee spokesperson Jagtar Singh Bajwa told ANI.

Follow latest updates on farm stir here

When asked if the ‘rail roko’ agitation will be extended to poll-bound West Bengal too, Tikait told ANI, “Their crops are not being sold on MSP. We have got nothing to do with elections. We will talk to the farmers there.”

On Wednesday, the farm union leader had reiterated his stand to hold panchayats in the eastern state and said that he will raise issues of farmers there. Tikait and other farmers’ leaders have been holding panchayats regularly in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and other areas in the national Capital region to gather support for the ongoing agitation.

The railways have stepped up security and deployed 20 additional companies across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal to prevent the protests from taking a violent turn. They have also appealed to farmers to ensure that the protest remains peaceful and no inconvenience is caused to passengers.

High security was also seen at Haryana’s Palwal railway station and Ghaziabad Junction in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the blockade.

A day before the ‘rail roko’ programme, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha had on Wednesday accused the Centre of trying to "counter and destroy" the farmers' movement against the new agricultural laws.

Earlier this month farmer unions had called a 'chakka jam' and a 'tractor parade' in Delhi on January 26. The Republic Day protest had turned violent as clashes broke out between the police and protesters. A section of protesters also hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort following which several cases have been registered and arrests have been made in connection with the violence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farm laws protest farmers protest
Close
The company has also entered into an agreement with US drug developer Ocugen Inc for the commercialization of Covaxin in the United States, which has seen the most number of infections in the world. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
The company has also entered into an agreement with US drug developer Ocugen Inc for the commercialization of Covaxin in the United States, which has seen the most number of infections in the world. (Representative Image)(REUTERS)
india news

Bharat Biotech seeks Covid-19 vaccine approval in over 40 countries

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:28 PM IST
Bharat Biotech, which last Tuesday had told Reuters it may export doses of Covaxin to Brazil and the United Arab Emirates by the end of the week, did not name other countries and did not give exact figures on doses it expects to export.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(L-R) India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Japan's foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pose for photographs before a Quad Indo-Pacific meeting in Tokyo on October 6, 2020. (File photo)
(L-R) India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Japan's foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga pose for photographs before a Quad Indo-Pacific meeting in Tokyo on October 6, 2020. (File photo)
india news

Quad to hold first ministerial meeting after Biden administration assumed office

By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:26 PM IST
Today’s will be the third meeting of the foreign ministers of the group that includes India, Australia, Japan and the US, and it is being held less than five months after the last meeting in Tokyo in October
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anurag Thakur. (PTI)
Anurag Thakur. (PTI)
india news

Modi’s leadership helped BJP gain ground across the country: Anurag Thakur

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:14 PM IST
The union minister said that from the government’s side, senior leaders including union agriculture and home ministers have interacted with groups [of farmers] and they are open to the idea of meeting them again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The state government has taken the decision due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.(Reuters)
The state government has taken the decision due to the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.(Reuters)
india news

Kumbh Mela 2021 to begin from April 1: All you need to know

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:03 PM IST
Here is all you need to know about the Kumbh Mela 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.(PTI)
Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November last year, against the three newly enacted farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.(PTI)
india news

Rail roko will be peaceful, will not join politics: Rakesh Tikait

ANI, Ghaziabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:59 AM IST
In view of the protest, Railways has deployed 20 additional companies of the Railway Protection Special Force across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
E Sreedharan seen reading spiritual books at his residence in Ponnani, Kerela. HT/Arijit Sen
E Sreedharan seen reading spiritual books at his residence in Ponnani, Kerela. HT/Arijit Sen
india news

'Metro man' E Sreedharan set to join Bharatiya Janata Party

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:59 AM IST
The Indian engineer acquired the sobriquet of the 'Metro man' of India after he oversaw the launch of the metro rail project - a showpiece of the modern urban infrastructure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RJD MP Manoj Jha urged the PM to appoint Union minister Giriraj Singh as the ambassador to Italy.(HT PHOTO)
RJD MP Manoj Jha urged the PM to appoint Union minister Giriraj Singh as the ambassador to Italy.(HT PHOTO)
india news

RDP MP Manoj Jha slams Giriraj Singh after controversial tweet

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Jha's comment came after Giriraj Singh, while taking a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, tweeted in Italian.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: An NSUI activist displays a placard during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Disha Ravi has been arrested in connection with the 'toolkit' case. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI02_17_2021_000138B)(PTI)
New Delhi: An NSUI activist displays a placard during a protest against the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Disha Ravi has been arrested in connection with the 'toolkit' case. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI02_17_2021_000138B)(PTI)
india news

Disha Ravi moves Delhi HC to stop police from leaking probe material to media

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:54 AM IST
The Delhi Police, probing the "toolkit Google doc" backing the farmers' agitation shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg, had arrested Ravi while Mumbai lawyer Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu Muluk have been granted pre-arrest bail by court
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020(Screengrab)
PM Modi at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020(Screengrab)
india news

'On popular demand': PM Modi's Pariksha pe Charcha to include parents, teachers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:50 AM IST
Fulfilling a 'popular demand', PM Modi informed that this year's edition will also invite parents and teachers for the dialogue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation will be the implementing agency. (Twitter: @PratinidhiOdia)
The Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation will be the implementing agency. (Twitter: @PratinidhiOdia)
india news

Odisha govt to spend 200 crore to revamp Kalinga Studio

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:45 AM IST
During a meeting held on Wednesday, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra directed the authorities to develop the facility as a film hub and tourist destination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vehicular pollution is the single biggest reason for deteriorating air quality in India’s IT capital, followed by construction and other reasons, according to the government. (AP)
Vehicular pollution is the single biggest reason for deteriorating air quality in India’s IT capital, followed by construction and other reasons, according to the government. (AP)
india news

Over 120K died due to air pollution in India in 2020: Greenpeace

By Sharan Poovanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:42 AM IST
The increasing population has led to a rise in pollution levels due to the use of private cars, felling of trees to widen roads, construction of new housing and public infrastructure to accommodate migrant workers—both white and blue collar
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rising crude oil prices along with higher tax component of petrol-diesel prices can generate additional tailwinds for inflation going forward
Rising crude oil prices along with higher tax component of petrol-diesel prices can generate additional tailwinds for inflation going forward
india news

Petrol price hike impact: Cheap fuel smuggled in from Nepal

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:00 PM IST
There are many areas in interior parts of Bihar where people easily cross the border through narrow tracks. The petrol that is brought in illegally from Nepal is sold to small retailers at less price.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian president-elect of Oxford student union quits after racism row.(Oxfordstudent/Website)
Indian president-elect of Oxford student union quits after racism row.(Oxfordstudent/Website)
india news

Indian president-elect of Oxford student union quits after racism row

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:23 PM IST
Although Samant initially offered an apology for the social media posts, some of which dated back to 2017, in the form of an open letter, she quit as president-elect on Wednesday after facing continued criticism
READ FULL STORY
Close
SC disposes off suo motu proceedings against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi in sexual harassment case(PTI File Photo )
SC disposes off suo motu proceedings against former CJI Ranjan Gogoi in sexual harassment case(PTI File Photo )
india news

SC disposes of suo motu proceedings on larger conspiracy against ex-CJI Gogoi

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 12:23 PM IST
  • The suo motu proceedings were initiated by a bench headed by former SC judge Justice Arun Mishra in April 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait addresses during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait addresses during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Ghazipur Border, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Ahead of ‘rail roko’ protest, Rakesh Tikait says ‘trains aren’t plying anyway’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:17 AM IST
The railways have stepped up security and deployed 20 additional companies across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP