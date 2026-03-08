Traffic advisory issued in Ahmedabad ahead of 2026 T20 World Cup final | Check alternate routes

Traffic authorities in Ahmedabad have issued an advisory ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup India-2026 Final, which will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Due to the large crowd expected for the match, traffic movement on several key routes near the stadium will be restricted or diverted, according to the Ahmedabad City Traffic Police. Restrictions on key routes near Narendra Modi Stadium aim to manage the expected influx of fans. (PTI)

Officials said vehicles passing through routes around the stadium will face restrictions during the event and commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly and follow designated diversion routes.

Roads closed for vehicle movement The road stretch from Janpath T-junction to Motera Stadium Main Gate via Krupa Residency T-junction up to Motera Gam T-junction will remain closed for vehicle movement in both directions during the match.

Authorities have urged motorists to avoid this stretch and use alternate routes to prevent congestion near the stadium area.

Alternative and diversion routes Vehicles travelling from Tapovan Circle towards ONGC Crossroads via Janpath T-junction should use the internal roads before the restriction point and proceed through alternative routes suggested by traffic authorities.

Similarly, vehicles coming through Krupa Residency T-junction should take the left connector road and continue through the designated diversion route.

Curfew and public movement restrictions Police have also imposed curfew-like restrictions in certain areas under Section 33 of the Gujarat Police Act, 1951, within the jurisdiction of the Ahmedabad City Police Commissionerate.

The restrictions will remain in force on March 8 from 10:00 AM until midnight, and continue from 12:00 midnight to 2:00 AM on March 9.