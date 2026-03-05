Bengaluru traffic advisory: Road closures, diversions announced due to infrastructure work. Check details
Bengaluru residents are advised to prepare for significant traffic disruptions due to ongoing infrastructure work.
Commuters in Bengaluru are advised to plan their travel carefully over the coming weeks as the city traffic police have announced multiple road closures and diversions across north, central and west Bengaluru due to infrastructure works. The advisories have been issued by the Bengaluru City Traffic Police on X.
Nagawara main road closed for 30 days
In view of white-topping work being carried out by BBMP, all vehicular movement has been completely prohibited on Nagawara Main Road, from Nagawara Junction to Govindapura Junction, for 30 days starting February 20, 2026, according to traffic police.
Vehicles heading towards Shivajinagar are temporarily restricted on Nagawara Main Road between Nagawara Junction and Narendra Tent Junction.
Alternative route:
Traffic from Thanisandra towards Shivajinagar should turn left at Nagawara Junction, proceed via Outer Ring Road, cross Hennur Junction, take a right at Siddappa Reddy Junction, another right at BDA Junction and a left near Narendra Tent Junction to reach Shivajinagar via Tannery Road, police said.
Upparpet-Shanthala Junction stretch restricted
Traffic has also been temporarily restricted on LTP Road, between Upparpet Police Station and Shanthala Junction, due to white-topping work. The restriction will be in force from March 4 to March 15, 2026, as per traffic police.
Alternative routes:
Vehicles travelling from Mysore Bank Junction towards Shanthala Junction or Rajajinagar should turn right at Elite Junction on TB Road, proceed via KSRTC Service Road, take a left towards Shanthala Signal and then a right towards Rajajinagar.
Traffic moving from KG Road towards Mysore Road via Shanthala Signal should take a left at Pothys Junction and proceed via BVK Iyengar Road.
Railway bridge work affects Mysore road–University stretch
Vehicular movement between Mysore Road and Bengaluru University Main Road has been temporarily restricted due to steel girder replacement work on a railway bridge, within the limits of Jnanabharathi Traffic Police Station.
The restriction will be in place from 6 pm on March 3, 2026, till 12 pm on March 6, 2026, following orders issued by the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Bengaluru City.
Alternative routes:
Vehicles from Mysore Road towards Bengaluru University and Inner Ring Road should divert at Jnanabharathi Junction and proceed via Jairamdas Junction, Muthurasanagar, Goshala Road and BPEd Ground.
Traffic from Bengaluru University towards Mysore Road should proceed via Nagarabhavi Main Road and Nagarabhavi Ring Road.
Traffic police have requested the public to cooperate and follow diversions to ensure safety and smoother traffic flow across the city.
