Ahmedabad weather: Rain or sweat? IMD forecast for city ahead of Ind vs NZ T20 World Cup final

Ahmedabad weather: Sunny skies are up in Ahmedabad ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final match between India and New Zealand on Sunday, March 8, even as netizens keep a close eye on the city's weather forecast ahead of the much-waited battle. Ahmedabad weather: The India Meteorological Department warned of hot, humid conditions as crowds gather for the T20 World Cup final. (Hindustan Times)

Ahmedabad and several parts of Gujarat are witnessing rising temperatures as the mercury climbs across western India. For Sunday, the IMD website showed a clear sky forecast for Ahmedabad, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 39 degrees Celsius and the minimum around 19 degrees Celsius.

Weather officials said day temperatures across Gujarat are currently in the 35-40 degrees Celsius range, with a gradual rise of 2-3 degrees Celsius expected over the next three days, as per the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) daily bulletin.

The agency has also warned of hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets of Gujarat, particularly in coastal areas of the Gujarat region and Saurashtra and Kutch between March 9 and 11.

This comes ahead of the much-anticipated T20 World Cup final cricket match, to be played at the Narendra Modi stadium, where huge crowds are expected.

Across India, maximum temperatures on March 7 were significantly above normal in several regions. The highest temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Akola, Maharashtra, indicating the early build-up of summer heat. In many parts of Rajasthan, south Haryana, southwest Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, central India and southern peninsular regions, day temperatures have already touched 35-40 degrees Celsius, while most other areas recorded 30-35 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave alerts and temperature trends across India The IMD has issued heatwave warnings for isolated areas of Himachal Pradesh and Vidarbha on March 8, while west Rajasthan could experience heatwave conditions on March 10 and 11. Temperatures are also running markedly above normal by 5-8 degrees Celsius in parts of Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, with several regions in northwest and central India recording temperatures 3-5 degrees Celsius above normal.

Forecasts indicate that maximum temperatures will gradually rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over northwest India, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat during the coming days. At the same time, weather activity including rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected in parts of eastern and north-eastern India, as well as the western Himalayan region between March 8 and 13, which could provide some local relief from the heat.