Chandigarh to feel early heat in March as mercury inches towards 30°C

After recording its driest and warmest February since 2023, Chandigarh is heading into a hotter-than-normal March, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting above-average maximum temperatures through the month. Residents celebrating Holi during an event organised by the Kumaon Mahasabha at the Sector 42 Lake in Chandigarh on a sunny Sunday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Within the next few days, the day temperature is likely to rise by 3-5°C, entering the 31°C-34°C bracket, as dry conditions persist, IMD officials said.

“Due to the lack of western disturbances and fog this winter, temperatures did not dip significantly, which led to an early rise in heat. The trend will continue as maximum temperatures are set to increase further,” said IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul.

The average maximum temperature for March stands at 28°C, while the average minimum is 14.7°C.

On the first day of the month itself, the city’s maximum temperature was above-average at 29.1°C, slightly lower than 29.5°C on February 28, but still five degrees above normal. The minimum temperature on the other hand dropped from 14°C to 12.1°C.

“As per the overall seasonal outlook, hot and dry weather will persist through March and April. The chances of rain in March are low, while some rainfall is likely after the third week of April,” Paul said.

The IMD has also forecast above-normal heatwave days over most parts of the country, including Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, south and east Maharashtra, east Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during March to May 2026.

During this period, vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, outdoor workers and people with pre-existing medical conditions are at higher risk of heat-related illnesses.

A heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature at a station reaches at least 40°C or more in the plains and is 4.5°C to 5°C above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the temperature departure is 6.5°C or more above normal.