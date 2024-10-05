Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ahmednagar will now be Ahilyanagar: Maharashtra minister's big announcement ahead of polls

PTI |
Oct 05, 2024 09:09 PM IST

State Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patilhe said that the decision to rename Ahmednagar was taken by the state cabinet in March this year.

The Union Home Ministry has given approval for changing the name of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra to Ahilyanagar, state revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said on Friday.

Former Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.(Kunal Patil/HT Photo)
Former Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra assembly, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil.(Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

READ | ‘Do we continue pursuing our dream or give up?’ ask Maharashtra's aspiring medical students

Speaking to reporters, he said the decision to rename Ahmednagar was taken by the state cabinet in March this year and was sought from the Centre.

READ | 'Shivaji statue gave them a message...': Rahul Gandhi's jibe at BJP-Shiv Sena government

Ahilyabai Holkar, the 18th-century ruler of Indore (in Madhya Pradesh), hailed from the district, he said.

READ | Shinde government faces legal notice for failure to pay 1.58 crore in Davos: Report

Earlier, the Eknath Shinde government had changed the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, respectively.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Haryana Election, Jammu and Kashmir Election 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India.

Get real-time updates on the Assembly Election 2024, Haryana Election 2024 Live, Exit Poll 2024 Live at Hindustan Times
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On