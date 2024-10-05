Ahmednagar will now be Ahilyanagar: Maharashtra minister's big announcement ahead of polls

The Union Home Ministry has given approval for changing the name of Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra to Ahilyanagar, state revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said on Friday.READ | ‘Do we continue pursuing our dream or give up?’ ask Maharashtra's aspiring medical studentsSpeaking to reporters, he said the decision to rename Ahmednagar was taken by the state cabinet in March this year and was sought from the Centre.READ | 'Shivaji statue gave them a message...': Rahul Gandhi's jibe at BJP-Shiv Sena governmentAhilyabai Holkar, the 18th-century ruler of Indore (in Madhya Pradesh), hailed from the district, he said.READ | Shinde government faces legal notice for failure to pay ₹1.58 crore in Davos: ReportEarlier, the Eknath Shinde government had changed the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv, respectively.