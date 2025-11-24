AI a global good, but must guard against misuse: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for barring the misuse of artificial intelligence for deepfakes, crime and terrorism, suggesting the need for a global framework built on certain fundamental principles including human oversight and transparency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Session III 'A Fair and a Just Future for All- Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence', of the G20 Leaders' Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa on Sunday. (PTI)

“We must all ensure that AI is used for the global good and that its misuse is prevented. For this, we need a global compact on AI, built upon certain fundamental principles. These should include effective human oversight, safety-by-design, transparency, and strict prohibitions on the use of AI for deepfakes, crime, and terrorist activities,” Modi said at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg while speaking on a session on A Fair and a Just Future for All --- Critical Minerals; Decent Work; Artificial Intelligence.

India’s AI approach, he said, was based on the three pillars of equitable access, population-level skilling, and responsible deployment.

“Under the India–AI Mission, we are developing accessible high-performance computing so that the benefits of AI reach every district and every language. This will provide both scale and speed to our efforts toward human development,” the PM said.

AI systems that impact human life, security, or public trust must be responsible and auditable, he said. “And most importantly, while AI may enhance human capabilities, the ultimate responsibility for decision-making must always remain with human beings.”

India will be hosting the AI Impact Summit in February 2026 with the theme ‘Sarvajanam Hitaya, Sarvajanam Sukhaya’ (Welfare for all, Happiness for all). Modi invited all G20 countries to attend the Summit.

“In this age of AI, we must swiftly shift our approach from the ‘jobs of today’ to the ‘capabilities of tomorrow’. Unlocking talent mobility is essential for rapid innovation. We made progress on this issue at the New Delhi G20 Summit. We hope that in the coming years, the G20 will develop a global framework for talent mobility,” the PM said.

Modi on Saturday outlined India’s vision for six new G20-led initiatives, including a global effort to dismantle the drug-terror nexus, a health care rapid response team, a traditional knowledge repository, an open satellite data partnership, and a critical minerals circularity initiative while calling for a fundamental rethinking of global development parameters at the first G20 Summit on African soil.

As technology advances, both opportunities and resources are becoming increasingly concentrated in a few hands, he said on Sunday. “Around the world, competition over critical technologies is intensifying. This is a matter of concern for humanity, and it also poses an obstacle to innovation. To address this, we must bring about a fundamental change in our approach. We must promote technology applications that are ‘human-centric’ rather than ‘finance-centric’, that are ‘global’ rather than merely ‘national’, and that follow ‘open-source’ models rather than ‘exclusive’ ones,” Modi said, adding India has sought to integrate this vision into all of its technology projects.

The Covid era, he said, exposed the vulnerabilities of global supply chains but even then India provided vaccines and medicines to more than 150 countries. “Nations cannot be viewed merely as markets; we must adopt a sensitive and long-term approach.”

The PM concluded by articulating India’s commitment for global well-being, stressing that it stands for development that is sustainable, trade that is trusted, finance that is fair, and progress in which everyone prospers.