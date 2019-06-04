AI flight grounded after door damage

A scheduled Air India flight from San Francisco to new Delhi was grounded on Monday after the maintenance team detected a hole in the door during a routine inspection, leaving around 200 passengers in the lurch.

“The Boeing 777 with registration number VT-ALH arrived in SFO safely. During walk around inspection on arrival, a small cut/crack on bottom right corner of left side entry door was observed. ..,” Air India spokesperson Dhananjay Kumar said.

While some passengers who reached the airport expressed their disappointment on Twitter, Air India claimed that most were adjusted on other flights.

The cause of the hole is yet to be ascertained, an airline official said, adding that it could be due to a foreign object hitting the door during flight. The airline maintained that there was no cabin depressurization due to the hole, that the journey was smooth, and plane landed safely.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 01:00 IST