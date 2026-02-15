AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory, check routes to avoid

While there no major diversions or restrictions on routes leading to the Indira Gandhi International Airport or any of the major railway stations, authorities have advised people to start early to avoid any hassles.

Here is the list of routes on which the traffic will remain impacted in view of the VIP movement for the AI Impact Summit 2026:

Ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026 being held in Delhi from February 16 to 20, the Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory and a list of major routes where the traffic is likely to face hurdles in view of the VIP movement. The AI Impact Summit is being held at Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandapam in Delhi.

The traffic police also shared a comprehensive route plan for the AI Impact Summit advising commuters to avoid certain routes and plan their journeys accordingly. Check it here:

For those heading to the Indira Gandhi International Airport, the police suggested using NH-48 and the Sector-22 Dwarka Tunnel. Railway passengers bound for New Delhi, Old Delhi, or Hazrat Nizamuddin stations should stick to the Ring Road, Ashram Chowk, and Vande Mataram Marg corridors. Non-Delhi bound vehicles will be diverted to the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways to decongest the city centre.

How to reach AI Summit Given the scale of the event, officials have strongly recommended the use of public transport, specifically the Delhi Metro, which will continue to operate normally. The metro station near Gate 10, Pragati Maidan is the most convenient entry point.

For those arriving by private vehicles, parking has been designated at the Delhi Zoo, National Stadium, and Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, with shuttle services plying to and from the summit venues. To ensure digital connectivity, telecom operators have been directed to optimise their networks around Bharat Mandapam for uninterrupted mobile data services, officials said.

Preparations for Class 10 board exams In view of the Class 10th board exams on February 17, the traffic police said that special nodal officers for these schools should ensure students do not face any difficulties reaching the exam centres.

“Board exams are scheduled for 10 schools on the VVIP route, starting February 17th. The traffic police have deployed special nodal officers for these schools to ensure students do not face any difficulties reaching the exam centres.” police said.