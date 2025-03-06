AI sacks pilot trainer, 10 other pilots de-rostered

New Delhi Tata Air India has terminated a trainer pilot for allegedly falsifying simulator training hours and de-rostered 10 pilots who received training under this person, people aware of the matter told HT, as the carrier disclosed the disciplinary action to the aviation regulator. The company informed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday about the dismissal of the head of training, and duty suspensions of the other pilots, following a whistleblower complaint. (HT PHOTO)

“As protocol, the airline wrote to the civil aviation regulator- the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and informed them that the head of training was sacked by them for violations of rules,” said an official familiar with the development.

The airline confirmed the action in a statement: “Recently, a whistleblower alleged that a simulator trainer pilot had failed to properly discharge his duties during recurrent simulator training for pilots. A detailed investigation was conducted and, following a review of the evidence, the allegation was corroborated. Accordingly, the said trainer pilot’s services are being terminated. As a precaution, ten pilots who underwent recurrent training under the trainer pilot have been removed from flying duties pending further investigation.”

The airline declined to name the trainer or the pilots.

A DGCA official acknowledged receipt of the report, stating, “We have got their report getting it examined.”

According to the official cited in the first instance, the violations involved the now expelled trainer inflating the number of hours that trainees went through in the simulator.

“Air India has voluntarily reported the matter to the Indian aviation regulator, DGCA, as part of our voluntary disclosure practice, and has commended the whistleblower for stepping forward,” the spokesperson added.

An official aware of the matter, speaking on condition of anonymity, provided additional details: “A formal complaint was lodged against a senior simulator trainer pilot, failing to perform duties and misreporting. After reviewing video footage, conducting interviews and analysing simulator logs, the investigation [found] that the senior pilot’s behaviour was inappropriate and against the rules.”

The airline also revealed that more than 30 Air India employees have been terminated for various ethical breaches in 2024 alone, with numerous others receiving other disciplinary action.

The spokesperson explained the company’s ethics framework: “Immediately following the privatisation of Air India under the Tata group, the airline implemented the Tata Code of Conduct to establish clear behavioural expectations and accelerate cultural change to that of a Tata Group Company. This included comprehensive training for all employees on Tata’s ethos and ethics-related policies, such as anti-bribery, anti-corruption and whistleblowing, among others.”