AIADMK expels Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam’s brother O Raja

AIADMK on Wednesday expelled Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam’s brother O Raja from primary membership of the party for indulging in anti-party activities.

In a joint statement, Pannerselvam and chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami said Raja had acted in a manner that brought disrepute to the party and violated party discipline.

The two leaders also asked party workers not to have any links with Raja.

Raja was a former panchayat president of Periyakulam in Theni district. He had contested and won the elections for milk cooperative Aavin in Madurai, against the wishes of Panneerselvam.

Apparently, Raja was also not happy with Panneerselvam who was promoting his son in politics.

First Published: Dec 19, 2018 17:34 IST