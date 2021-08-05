Home / India News / AIADMK presidium chairman, former minister E Madhusudanan dies at 80
When E Madhusudanan (left) had switched to Panneerselvam camp in 2017.
AIADMK presidium chairman, former minister E Madhusudanan dies at 80

Madhusudanan had served as the textile minister of the state between 1991 and 1996, when Jayalalithaa was the chief minister.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 05:47 PM IST

AIADMK presidium chairman and former minister of Jayalalithaa cabinet E Madhusudhanan died on Thursday at the age of 80 at a private hospital in Chennai. He was admitted to the hospital two weeks ago for multi-organ dysfunction and his health was improving in between. On Thursday, there was a sudden deterioration following which, the tall leader of the state politics passed away. His wife Jeeva died in April this year.

When MG Ramachandran founded the AIADMK in 1972, Madhusudanan, a staunch follower of MGR, became the convener of the party in north Chennai. In 1987, he was made the district secretary of the party in Chennai.

After Jayalalithaa's death, Madhusudanan had supported VK Sasikala but switched to the camp of O Panneerselvam in 2017. Following this, he was expelled by Sasikala. But later, the expulsion was declared invalid and Madhusudanan became the presidium chairman again.

