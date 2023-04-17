AIADMK chief vows to emerge victorious in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Amid strained relations with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Edappadi Palaniswami-led All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam held its first party meeting on Sunday, and issued a statement vowing to emerge “victorious” in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. AIADMK chief vows to win in 2024 LS polls. (PTI)

The meeting was Palaniswami’s first after he was chosen as party’s interim general secretary in March following the verdict of the courts which favoured him against the expelled leader O Panneerselvam (OPS).

During the meeting, the party adopted resolutions against the ruling MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government over issues including alleged deteriorating law and order situation and hike in the electricity tariff and property tax. The party also vowed to unmask “traitors” and stand by the EPS.

The AIADMK also decided to conduct a large-scale party conference in Madurai in August in preparation for the upcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai on Sunday warned against leaders indulging in corruption.

He said that when it comes to corruption “they would not spare anyone as Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants truthful politics in the southern state.”

“We have no friends here. Everyone here is our enemy,” said Annamalai.

“Whoever has indulged in corruption will be viewed by the BJP as an enemy. The plank of the 2024 parliamentary elections is fight against corruption.”

On April 14, Annamalai had released the first part of “DMK Files” and asserted that he will expose corruption of all political parties that have ruled the state so far which indirectly meant BJP’s ally AIADMK as well.

“The next eight months, we are going to ask more questions and release more documents (on corruption),” Annamalai said.

“If not now, there can never be a change in Tamil Nadu.”

Tamil Nadu BJP president Annamalai’s remarks comes a day after EPS along with several AIADMK leaders had said that they were “ready to face any list” that the BJP leaders were to bring out and they “won’t feel threatened”.